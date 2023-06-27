Opposition Meet In Patna Was For Unity, Ended With Accusations: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the meeting of several opposition parties in Patna on June 23 was held in the name of unity but ended with each accusing the other.

Speaking to reporters at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the Civil Aviation Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod was determined to take India on the path of progress.

However, the opposition parties were only concerned about protecting their future, he added.

Asserting that the June 23 meeting in Bihar exposed a major rift between the "commoners" and the "special", Scindia said, "All the opposition parties had arrived in this meeting to teach each other a lesson of unity, but they started accusing each other." "I am confident Modi's leadership will create new history with the support of the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Scindia said.

Taking a jibe at former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Lalu Yadav asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married soon, Scindia said the June 23 meeting was probably organised only in order to give this advice to Gandhi.

Scindia termed Prime Minister Modi's visits to the United States of America and Egypt as historic and said they gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in areas like business, civil aviation, defence and Yoga.