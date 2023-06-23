Opposition Meet LIVE | Next Meeting In Shimla; 'Oppn To Contest LS Polls Together': Nitish

Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao issued his response on the opposition meeting which is currently underway in Bihar's Patna. He said, "Congress has to answer as to why they will not support this anti-federal bill that govt of India is trying to enforce on the people of this nation, especially in the case of Delhi govt. Rather than parties coming together, we should come together for issues The country is not developed despite the rule of Congress and BJP".

He added, "Today, the unity of political parties is not that important, rather it is important to unite people on the issues prevailing in the country. Congress and BJP are responsible for the problems our country is facing today. If political parties unite taking BJP or Congress along with them, it will not benefit the country".