Opposition Meet LIVE | Next Meeting In Shimla; 'Oppn To Contest LS Polls Together': Nitish

Top leaders of Opposition parties meeting convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is currently underway. More than 15 opposition parties have marked their presence in Patna. Read all the updates here--

Opposition Meeting in Patna

Opposition Meeting in Patna | Image: JDU-Twitter

19:59 IST, June 23rd 2023
No decision on PM candidate at Patna meeting but parties resolved to consolidate against BJP, says TN CM Stalin

The opposition parties' meeting at Patna did not decide on fielding a common prime ministerial candidate but have resolved to consolidate all democratic forces to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

"All the parties that attended the meet were very clear that the BJP should not be allowed to win again, he said. "I had stressed that the parties should remain firm on their goal to defeat the BJP," the chief minister said upon his arrival in Chennai from Patna.
 

18:57 IST, June 23rd 2023
'Dynast parties forging alliances to save families': Devendra Fadnavis on opposition leaders' meet in Patna

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reacting upon the ongoing opposition meeting in Patna said that all the dynast parties are forging alliances to save their families.

"In this meeting, all dynast parties are forging alliances to save their families. Similar attempts were made in 2019 as well but to no avail and in 2024 also BJP will be making government with a complete majority," said Fadnavis.

18:26 IST, June 23rd 2023
AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Oppn meets

Claiming the Congress has "refused" to publicly denounce the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's administrative services, the AAP on Friday said it will be difficult for it to attend future meetings of opposition parties where the Congress is a participant.

The Congress' silence raises suspicions about its real intentions, the AAP said in a statement.
 

17:58 IST, June 23rd 2023
'Selfish alliance came wants to deprive India of economic development': BJP on opposition meet

"Political parties which never saw eye to eye came together today- this selfish alliance wants to deprive India of economic development," said Union Minister BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on the Opposition meeting.

17:30 IST, June 23rd 2023
Now I am fully fit and will make Narendra Modi fit: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after joint opposition meeting

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav after the joint opposition meeting said, "Now I am fully fit and will make Narendra Modi fit...The country's situation is grim at the moment. We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024..."

17:12 IST, June 23rd 2023
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav criticises PM Modi's first state visit to United States.
17:07 IST, June 23rd 2023
We met to save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back: Omar Abdullah

"We have met to save the country from devastation and to bring democracy back. I and Mehbooba Mufti belong to that part of the country where democracy is murdered...Yesterday in America there were discussions about democracy in the White House...why this democracy doesn't reach Jammu and Kashmir," National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said after the joint opposition meeting in Patna.

16:54 IST, June 23rd 2023
'It is the nation of Gandhi, and it should not become the nation of Godse': Mehbooba Mufti
16:50 IST, June 23rd 2023
Just like JP movement, our united front will get blessings of public: Sharad Pawar

"Just like the JP movement, our united front will get the blessings of the public," NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, adding, "Whatever differences in between us, we neglected those and decided to fight together."

16:43 IST, June 23rd 2023
We will fight together with the aim of ending BJP rule: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the opposition parties will fight together with the aim of ending the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule.

"17 opposition parties met today, including several CMs and ex-CMs. We will fight together with the aim of ending BJP rule. BJP wants to change history and we want history should be safe," she said.

16:40 IST, June 23rd 2023
'Opposition unity is process which will move onwards from here': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a more depth discussion on the opposition unity will take place in the next meeting. 

"As Mallikarjun Kharge and Nitish Kumar said, we will take this discussion to more depth in the next meeting. The opposition unity is a process, which will move onwards from here," he said.

16:37 IST, June 23rd 2023
'Common agenda for fighting LS polls together to be finalised in next meeting': Mallikarjun Kharge

After the opposition meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Common agenda for fighting 2024 Lok Sabha polls together to be finalised in next meeting.

16:34 IST, June 23rd 2023
'We have decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together: Nitish Kumar

"We have decided to contest the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections together. Positive talks were held today," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after the opposition meeting in Patna.

16:28 IST, June 23rd 2023
Patna meeting: Opposition parties address joint press briefing

 Opposition parties address a joint press briefing after the conclusion of the Patna meeting. 

16:07 IST, June 23rd 2023
Opposition leaders' meeting in Patna concludes

The Opposition leaders' meeting in Patna has concluded. Altogether 14 parties opposed to the BJP took part in the meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday to chalk out a joint strategy ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

15:55 IST, June 23rd 2023
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Opposition meeting, says 'Nitish is dreaming to become PM'

AIMIM President and MP, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the Opposition meeting and asked, "What is the track record of all these political leaders who have assembled there?"

"Even we don’t want Narendra Modi should become the PM in 2024. But what are these people doing and what is their agenda? I have not been invited to the meeting because they know that I speak the truth, Nitish has jumped parties from one side to another. I don’t want Modi should become PM. What is the track record of Congress? Nitish is dreaming to become PM, and others also dreaming," he said.

14:58 IST, June 23rd 2023
'There is no vacancy for PM's post in 2024,' says Union Min Pashupati Kumar Paras

"There is no vacancy for the post of PM in 2024. Opposition unity is a lie, it is just for photos. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar fought against the Emergency imposed by Congress but now they are joining hands with them," Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Opposition Meeting.

14:32 IST, June 23rd 2023
Nitish Kumar to be Opposition's leader, PM-face decision later: Top sources on Patna meeting

According to the sources' input on the Patna meeting, Republic TV has learnt that the opposition parties leader has reached to a consensus over Nitish Kumar's name,e to be the bloc leader. While the decision over the Prime Ministerial candidate will be decided later. 

 

14:05 IST, June 23rd 2023
Instead of parties, Oppn should be unite people on issues: KTR

Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao issued his response on the opposition meeting which is currently underway in Bihar's Patna. He said, "Congress has to answer as to why they will not support this anti-federal bill that govt of India is trying to enforce on the people of this nation, especially in the case of Delhi govt. Rather than parties coming together, we should come together for issues The country is not developed despite the rule of Congress and BJP".

He added, "Today, the unity of political parties is not that important, rather it is important to unite people on the issues prevailing in the country. Congress and BJP are responsible for the problems our country is facing today. If political parties unite taking BJP or Congress along with them, it will not benefit the country".

 

13:41 IST, June 23rd 2023
More than 15 opposition parties mark their presence in Bihar opposition meet

Leaders of more than 15 opposition parties are attending the meeting in Bihar's Patna. The meeting is underway to chalk out a joint strategy to take on BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections. 

13:11 IST, June 23rd 2023
Opposition leaders' meeting to chalk out a joint strategy underway

More than 15 opposition parties are attending the meeting as the Opposition leaders' meeting is currently underway. 

13:08 IST, June 23rd 2023
Opposition leaders arrive for meeting in Patna
12:48 IST, June 23rd 2023
'Not of parties, but a grand alliance of Indian hearts': JDU on Oppn meet

As the Opposition parties meeting began in Patna, the Janata Dal (United) took to Twitter stating that the gathering is not of parties, but of Indian hearts.

12:31 IST, June 23rd 2023
Amit Shah takes dig at Oppn parties, says 'can never unite'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Opposition parties' unity meeting in Bihar. He said, "Today a photo session is underway in Patna. All the Opposition leaders are uniting and meeting today in Bihar in order to challenge Prime Minister Modi and the NDA government. I would like to convey my message that unity among the opposition parties is not possible. And even if you do, NDA will return to power by securing more than 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

12:14 IST, June 23rd 2023
We are going to defeat BJP together, says Rahul Gandhi ahead of Opposition meeting

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections unitedly.  Accusing the BJP of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence”, he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India. On one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, Gandhi said.

“You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love. That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar,” Gandhi said.

12:10 IST, June 23rd 2023
Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren reaches Patna
11:57 IST, June 23rd 2023
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Patna to attend the Opposition meeting

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was seen leaving from Patna Circuit House to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting.

11:57 IST, June 23rd 2023
AAP MP Raghav Chadha reaches Patna to attend Opposition leaders' meeting

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha reaches Bihar's Patna to attend the Opposition leaders' meeting. More than 15 opposition parties are meeting today to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

11:36 IST, June 23rd 2023
'If we win Bihar, then we can win across the country,' says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday addressed the party workers at Bihar State Congress office Sadakat Ashram and said that if the party wins in Bihar they can win across the country.

11:36 IST, June 23rd 2023
All Congress leaders must unite and fight 2024 elections, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi after arriving in Patna addressed the party workers. While addressing the party workers, Kharge stated, "All Congress leaders must be united and fight 2024 elections keeping aside differences".

