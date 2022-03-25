Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha proceedings over fuel price hike

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Opposition members from various parties in Lok Sabha on Friday walked out of proceedings over rising fuel prices, with a Congress MP questioning the need to hike price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas following a 137 days hiatus after polls in five states concluded.

Gaurav Gogoi (Cong) raised the issue of rise in fuel prices during Zero Hour, saying after inflation and uneven recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, people needed a breathing space.

He wondered why prices of petrol and diesel were increased three times in a week after a hiatus of 137 days. He claimed that tensions between Russia and Ukraine were simmering since December last year, but blaming the conflict now, the prices were hiked.

"We don't know how many more hikes await the people of India and people of India have just returned from Omicron. They want an environment where they can do their business but all these price hikes have increased the cost of business, especially the price of transportation and this will lead to inflation," he said.

He, as well as members from various opposition parties, sought a reply from the government as to why for 137 days they managed to keep the prices stable. They said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House, should respond.

Members, including those from Congress, DMK, NCP, Left, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and IUML, walked out of the House to register their protest on the issue. PTI DP SKU NAB RCJ

