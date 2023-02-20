Opposition MLAs Raise Slogans Of 'Rajyapal Go Back' And Show Placards In UP's Assembly

Chaos broke out in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, February 20 amidst massive sloganeering by Opposition MLAs against the state government. Several Opposition MLAs raised slogans like “Rajyapal Go Back" (Governor go back) and displayed placards in the Assembly while opposing Governor Anandiben Patel’s address at the commencement of the Budget session.

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on a stormy note with protests by Opposition MLAs against the Governor’s address and outside the Assembly in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party MLAs stage protest outside UP Assembly

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav sat on a dharna on the Assembly premises with placards in their hands protesting against the policies of the state government and raising various issues including that of farmers and the law and order situation in the state.

While speaking to reporters, Shivpal Yadav asserted that SP MLAs want the session to run so that they can raise issues of public interest.

Speaking to reporters outside the state Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he appealed to opposition leaders to let the proceedings run smoothly.

“It is the work of Government to have discussions on issues raised in the Assembly. The session will be run from 20th Feb to 10th March, if needed we will also have discussions on Saturdays. I appeal to the Opposition to help us run the Assembly smoothly," Yogi Adityanath said, as quoted by ANI. Notably, this is the second budget of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term and seventh overall.