Opposition Moves No-confidence Motion Against NDA Government

The opposition, united under the banner of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, submitted a resolute no-confidence motion against the ruling NDA government in the Lok Sabha on July 26. As turmoil engulfed Parliament over the Manipur issue, leaders of various Opposition parties, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, convened a meeting in the national capital on July 25. During the discussion, they deliberated upon the proposal to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The no-confidence draft has support from 50 MPs.

When questioned about the No Confidence Motion against the Government in the Lok Sabha today, Manickam Tagore, Congress Whip in Lok Sabha, stated, "I.N.D.I.A alliance is together.The I.N.D.I.A alliance has proposed this idea and yesterday it was decided. Today, the Congress party's leader is moving it. We wanted to break the arrogance of Mr Modi. He is behaving as an arrogant person, not to come to Parliament and make a statement on Manipur. We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon.” He said the notice for the motion was submitted in the Speaker's office at 9.20 am on Wednesday.

No-confidence motion admitted by Lok Sabha speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted the no-confidence motion moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Narendra Modi government after a headcount of over 50 MPs as required under the rules. He said the time of the debate will be fixed by him and conveyed to the House. After the House met at 12 noon and papers were laid on the table, the Speaker said he had received a notice from Gogoi for moving a motion of no-confidence against the government.

Opposition's strategy and battle of perception

Despite the no-confidence motion by opposition parties being bound to fail the numbers test, senior leaders from the opposition argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate. They contend that it is also a strategy to make the Prime Minister speak in Parliament on the crucial matter, even as the government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

