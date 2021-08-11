Opposition MPs Continue Ruckus In Rajya Sabha, Raise Anti-govt Slogans, Tear Papers

High Drama was witnessed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after Opposition MPs gathered in the Well of the House in an attempt to protest over various issues. While creating a ruckus in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition MPs raised slogans, tore pieces of paper and threw up in the air.

Reacting to Rajya Sabha ruckus, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition is trying to manhandle marshals. Remarking it as highly uncondemnable, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that strict action should be taken against the MPs, who tried to manhandle marshals. He added, "Proceedings resume in Rajya Sabha. The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is being discussed."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha witnessed ruckus after Opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table, shouting anti-government slogans while the discussion on farm laws was ongoing. Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had irst climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

However, Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa had crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The business of both the houses has remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including the Centre's three farm bills, Pegasus snoop gate case, COVID-19 management and many more. The Monsoon Session had commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 4, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created a ruckus on the morning over the Pegasus spying issue. On the other hand, Farmer Unions and Opposition leaders have also held demonstrations outside the Parliament demanding to scrap the Centre's three contentious farm bills. Due to such uproars, both houses have been facing several adjournments.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties which did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament.

