Opposition MPs Demand Discussion On Manipur Issue On Day Two Of Monsoon Session

In preparation for the resumption of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, July 24, opposition leaders have decided to hold a second meeting to discuss the ongoing Manipur issue and devise a strategy for the upcoming session. The monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, witnessed an uproar and high voltage drama as the opposition strongly demanded a discussion on the Manipur incident.

During the initial session, the opposition leaders gave numerous adjournment notices in both houses, resulting in the session being adjourned within minutes of commencing. The Manipur issue remains a pressing concern for the opposition, leading them to demand that an all-party delegation be sent to the northeastern state.

The opposition has been vocal in their protests against the government's handling of the Manipur issue. A senior Congress leader, in conversation with Republic TV, emphasized that the opposition is determined to secure justice for the people of Manipur. They insist that the Prime Minister himself should address the matter, and an all-party delegation must be dispatched to the state without any delay.

The first meeting of the opposition alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ took place on July 20, where leaders from 26 opposition parties united to devise a joint strategy for the monsoon session. The meeting was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the upcoming fight will be between I.N.D.I.A and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing the unity among the opposition parties.

The scheduled second meeting is expected to witness the participation of the following 26 opposition parties: Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

With the opposition leaders once again coming together to discuss their strategy, anticipation is high for the upcoming session as high voltage drama is expected in their efforts to address the Manipur issue and hold the government accountable for its actions.