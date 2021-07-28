Opposition MPs Demand Pegasus Debate In Parliament, Say ‘snooping Anti-national’

Demanding a debate on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament, Opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling it in either House on Wednesday. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements. The Centre has refuted all allegations on the issue in Parliament.

Opposition MPs demand Parliament debate

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "The entire Opposition is and will remain united on the issues of national security and farm laws". Lashing out at Centre for snooping women and children, NCP MP Supriya Sule said, "No one from the govt is ready to talk to us. They accuse us of disruption, but to run the house is the responsibility of the govt. Women and children were not spared. Even their phones were tapped".

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha dismissed Centre's statements on the issue, demanding a structured debate. He said, "We represent the 60% of the people of India. This is not a matter of privacy but national security. We should have a structured debate, reading statements cannot be taken as debate. This must be discussed and a probe must be done".

Echoing the Opposition's demand for an SC probe, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "This issue will not be solved unless an SC-monitored probe is done. The main issue is the Rafale scam, during which ex-CBI director's phone was tapped. BJP says 'how can we reveal how we snoop on terrorists?' Were Smriti Irani's staff terrorists? Was Prahlad Patel, ex-CBI director, woman who accused CJI Ranjan Gogoi terrorists? This issue will not be solved without probe."

Pegasus row

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Immediately, Centre issued a rebuttal rubbishing the report stating that claimed that the questionnaire sent to it was 'founded on pre-conceived notions' and that it was a fishing expedition. Similarly, 'Pegasus' owner NSO Group highlighted - 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why', refuting all allegations. Amnesty International - which conducted the investigation - stated that 50,000 numbers were snooped upon, but was unable to verify if by Pegasus. Two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SC-monitored probe into the allegations, while some Opposition leaders have demanded a Joint Parliamentary probe into it.