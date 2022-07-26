Last Updated:

Opposition Leaders Hurl Papers At Rajya Sabha Chair Even After Suspension Of 19 MPs; WATCH

Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed shocking visuals of papers being thrown at the Rajya Sabha chair by the agitating Opposition MPs.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Image: Republic/ PTI


As 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on the grounds of misconduct, Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed visuals of papers being thrown at the Rajya Sabha chair by the agitating opposition MPs amid the proceedings. Notably, earlier in the day, the suspended MPs had reached the well of the House, demanding discussion on inflation and the hike in the GST rate.

After getting suspended, TMC MP Sushmita Dev addressed the media, and justified their actions of disrupting the Rajya Sabha proceedings by stating that they have the right to do what they did. She said, "We wanted a discussion under rule 67. The chair and the government didn't allow us to speak on inflation and GST. Our demand was not only dismissed by the chair but we were also suspended."

Here's the list of suspended MPs:

(1) Sushmita Dev, AITC
(2) Mausam Noot, AITC
(3) Shanta Chhetri, AITC
(4) Dola Sen, AITC
(5) Santanu Sen, AlTC
(6)  Abhi Ranjan Biswar, AITC
(7)  Md. Nadimul Haque, AITC
(8)  M. Hamamed Abdulla, DMK
(9)  B. Lingaiah Yadav, TRS
(10)  A.A. Rahim, CPI (M)
(11)  Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS
(12)  S. Kalyanasundaram, DMK
(13)  R. Girranjan, DMK
(14)  N.R. Elango, DMK
(15)  V. Sivadasan, CPI (M)
(16)  M. Shanmugam, DMK
(17)  Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS
(18)  Sandosh Kumar P. , CPI
(19)  Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Earlier in the day, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'. The MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week after they reached the well of the House protesting, demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike. On Monday, four MPs from Congress were suspended from the Lok Sabha. The MPs, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan, were suspended when even after continued warning, they went on to protest. 

First Published:
