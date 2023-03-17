Opposition MPs Write To President Murmu Against Alleged Trolling Of CJI, Demands Action

The MPs of Opposition parties have written to the President of India Droupadi Murmu seeking action against those supporting and sponsoring the alleged online trolling of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud who is hearing the Shiv Sena row in the Supreme Court. In the letter, the MPs alleged that the "troll army", presumably sympathetic to the interest of the "ruling party in Maharashtra" has launched an offensive against the CJI.

The letter is written by Congress MP Vivek Tankha and supported by Opposition MPs including Shiv Sena's (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi and Pramod Tiwari and Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan.

"The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms. In a matter which is subjudice and in seisin before the Supreme Court, such despicable conduct is only possible if such people enjoy the support of the ruling dispensation. Your excellency and the Constitutional and Statutory authorities in India are dutybound to protect the dignity and decorum of the Indian Judiciary," the letter to the President read.

The letter further called the alleged trolling on CJI a "brazen case of interference" with the course of justice. "This also is a brazen case of interference with the course of justice. We expect immediate action not only against the persons indulging in trolls but also against people behind it, i.e., supporting and sponsoring it. As law-abiding Parliamentarians, we expect immediate action against the culprits, failing which the matter may have to be escalated to higher levels," the letter said.

Earlier on Thursday, the top court bench headed by CJI Chandrachud fired sharp questions at the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for deciding to not face the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly in 2022.

The Thackeray faction made fervently pleaded before the court urging it to turn back the clock and restore the “status quo ante”. To this, the top court said, "So, according to you, we do what? Reinstate you? But you resigned. That’s like the court being asked to reinstate a government which has resigned before the floor test."

It is pertinent to mention that the bench which also comprised Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha reserved its verdict on cross petitions filed by Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde factions.