Opposition Mulls Yashwant Sinha's Name For President After Pawar, Farooq Abdullah Snub

Opposition parties are mulling putting up former union minister Yashwant Sinha as a possible joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election, PTI reported on Monday. As per sources, the name of the former Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who joined the Trinamool Congress last year, has been proposed as a presidential poll candidate by a few opposition parties and three to four have seconded it, ahead of the second meeting of the parties on June 21.

In the first meeting, three names were discussed- Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi. However, all three of them have refused. Pawar had reasoned that he would be "happy to continue his service for the well-being of the common man" while Abdullah had cited the "critical juncture" Jammu & Kashmir was passing through, and how his efforts were required to help navigate "these uncertain times", as the reason. Gandhi said that the Opposition's candidate should not be the one who would ensure "unity among the parties", but the one who would generate a "national consensus and a national atmosphere".

Ruling coalition also yet to finalize name

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition is also yet to finalise its candidate for the Presidential election. To begin with, BJP deputed its president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to interact with other political parties to explore the possibility of a consensus candidate. Moreover, it formed a 14-member management team headed by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to ensure a smooth election process and ensure the victory of its candidate. A day earlier, Nadda held a meeting with the management team and deliberated on the party's strategy.

Overall, this time BJP, which is in majority in the Lok Sabha and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge when it comes to the presidential polls. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86, 431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The counting of votes shall take place on July 21.