Opposition Netas Fully Back Parliament Ruckus; CPI Calls Union Cabinet 'Taliban Of India'

Showing no change, the Opposition on Wednesday continued with the ruckus in the Parliament. The leaders, in a bid to protest against various issues, gathered around the well in the Rajya Sabha, raised slogans, and tore pieces of paper and threw them up in the air. However, the Opposition, unlike on Tuesday, was dealt with by marshals, ensuring that things would not go out of hand again. This obviously did not go well with the Opposition, and they once again in unison slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Opposition slams 'behaviour of Central government' in Parliament

The Congres party asserted that the behaviour of the government in the Parliament was 'not nice'. Speaking to the media, the party leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Even we wanted to discuss the Insurance Bill the next day, but unfortunately, they did not do as they said. They bought the Insurance Bill in a rush, and due to this, unemployment will increase." Pointing out that it is because of this that they protested, he added, "The marshals were more in number than the members, and they even used it against the women." Backing Kharge was the supremo of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar who said that not once in his 55-year-old long career had he seen such a ruckus, and on top of it, women being attacked. "This is an attack on the democracy," he concluded.

Aam Aadmi Party Leader Sanjay Singh had a similar view about the entire incident. He said, "It feels like in the coming days, police will enter the parliament with weapons." Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, talking about the Parliamentary proceedings on Wednesday, said that they (the ministers) acted as if we were 'gundas and mawalis'. The Communist Party of India (CPI)'s Binoy Viswam went a step ahead and called them the 'Taliban of India'.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 19, the Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, as a sign of protest against a gamut of issues, starting from the Pegasus report to the Farm laws.

On Tuesday, however, things turned for the worse when the Rajya Sabha vice-chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita initiated a short-duration discussion on 'agricultural problems and solutions'. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh asserted that the calling attention motion he proposed was on the repeal of farm laws and the farmers' agitation, and accused the government of trying to push in a diluted debate on the issue. Thereafter, many opposition leaders including AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress' Bajwa climbed on top of the table right in front of the Chair. The latter then threw the rulebook at the empty chair of the Chairman.