Opposition Netas Join Farmers' Jantar Mantar Protest; Agri Min Asks 'Why Not Parliament?'

Speaking on the opposition leaders joining the farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar raised several questions on the opposition on Friday. While speaking to the media he said, "When the government is ready to discuss about the farmers, then why is the opposition not ready for it?"

Agriculture Minister on the opposition's stand on farmer's issue

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday questioned the opposition on not raising the issue during the Assembly session. He also highlighted the Central Government's decision to discuss the farmers' issue and asked, "While the Central Government is ready to discuss and resolve the issues, why the opposition is not taking it up?"

He also said that the two Houses of Parliament are the most relevant places to discuss issues concerning public welfare. However, the opposition is not doing so and is instead creating ruckus in front of the media.

Speaking on the opposition leaders going to Jantar Mantar, Tomar said, "Opposition leaders going to the Jantar Mantar for protesting against the farm laws are only trying to catch the media attention. They would have raised this issue during the Assembly session and hear upon the government's decision if they cared or felt responsible towards the farmers.

जब भारत सरकार दोनों सदनों में कृषि पर चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार है, तो प्रतिपक्ष चर्चा क्यों नहीं करना चाहता ? pic.twitter.com/FblJnzbVm8 — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) August 6, 2021

He also highlighted how the government is ready to discuss about the farmers but the opposition is trying to run away from it.

Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar

Leaders of the opposition parties except for TMC, BSP, and AAP on Friday joined the farmers at Jantar Mantar protesting against the government's agrarian laws. A group of 200 farmers was given special permission to conduct the 'Kisan Sansad' at the Jantar Mantar from the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament till August 9. Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Gaurav Gogoi, Sanjay Raut, Manoj Jha, T Siva, and others joined the farmers' protest.

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This is owing to the fact that farm associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years.

(Image Credits: PTI)