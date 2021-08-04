Opposition Parties Issue Joint-statement For Discussion On Pegasus & Farmers' Agitation

After Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned three times on Wednesday, the opposition parties released a joint statement which was signed by 18 leaders including Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Leaders from as many as 14 parties including National Congress Party (NCP), Indian National Congress (NCP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The opposition leaders have written a letter with a 'united' approach demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue in both houses.

The letter also demands discussion on the ongoing farmers' issue.

"The opposition has also unequivocally conveyed that the discussion on farmers' issue and agitations arising from the three anti-farmers and black agri-laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus," wrote the opposition leaders.

The one-page letter also added alleged Union Government of 'unleashing a misleading campaign to malign the combined opposition'.

We stand firm & united on our demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue in both Houses, replied to by HM, as this has national security dimensions



We once again urge the govt to respect parliamentary democracy & accept the discussions



- Joint Statement of the Opposition parties pic.twitter.com/gPgYh19bgb — Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2021

M Venkaiah Naidu urges discussion

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said issues can be taken up for discussion in the House only with broad agreement. Reportedly, he also met leaders of parties whose members are disrupting the proceedings. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also met the parties whose members are not disrupting the proceedings and are instead demanding the smooth functioning of the House.

He expressed concern over disruptions for the 12th day today & urged leaders to do the needful to enable the return of normalcy in the House in the context of broad agreement among various sections of the House to discuss farmers’ issues, price rise, unemployment: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

Newly elected independent MP urges Parliament to function

Earlier today independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana wrote a letter to speaker Om Birla demanding Parliament to take up issues concerning innocent citizens. She also wrote that the non-functioning of the Parliament is the 'murder of democracy'. In her two-page letter, the independent MP alleged the behaviour of opposition leaders as a reason behind the improper functioning of the Parliament.

Parliament ruckus affects productivity

It may be noted here that the Rajya Sabha secretariat had recently stated that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours to date due to continual adjournments as the Opposition continues to protest against Pegasus allegations. "Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. A mere one hour 38 minutes of Question Hour out of its nine dedicated hours," stated the Rajya Sabha secretariat. While the Centre has laid a statement on the Pegasus spyware issue, no debate has happened on the issue, as demanded by the Opposition. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

(Image Credit: PTI)