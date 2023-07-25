Opposition parties meet to chalk out strategy in Parliament

UPDATE- The Opposition parties will be bringing a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the BJP-led Central government on July 26, confirmed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as per the latest confirmation received on July 25 at 10:32 pm.

Leaders of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A on Tuesday met to chalk out their strategy in both houses of Parliament and are set to intensify their demand for a statement from the prime minister on Manipur violence.

The leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and also decided to press for revoking the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Singh along with other opposition MPs has been sitting on a protest before Gandhi statue in Parliament premises after his suspension on Tuesday.

The AAP MP, one of the more vocal voices in Rajya Sabha, was suspended for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during protest by opposition members on the Manipur issue.

He alleged that he was suspended for demanding a statement from the prime minister on Manipur issue in Parliament and said he will not remain silent.

Several MPs of opposition parties, including Naseer Hussain, Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, Raghav Chadha, KR Suresh Reddy and K Keshava Rao, have given adjournment notices in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 for a discussion on Manipur issue.

In the Lok Sabha, party MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore have given adjournment notice for suspending all other business and discussing the Manipur issue.