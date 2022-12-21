Opposition Parties Protest Outside Parliament; Demands Discussion Over India-China Faceoff

Days after the India-China face-off at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders along with 12 opposition parties staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises in the national capital, on Wednesday, demanding a discussion on China's attempts at transgression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Slogans like 'Jawab Do', 'Stop Jhula Diplomacy, Start Action Against China', 'Break Silence on China, the Nation deserves to know the truth,' were raised during the protest today.

#BREAKING | Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition leaders protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang

'Why govt not sending out financial reply to Chinese transgression?': Sonia

As politics continue over the clash in Tawang between Chinese PLA troops and Indian Army Jawans, Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns over Chinese transgression. Speaking at Congress parliamentary party meeting, she said, "Government being adamant and not holding a discussion India-China face-off. The public and House are unable to know the real situation. Why is the government not sending out a financial reply to Chinese transgression?"

Here are some of the pictures of the Congress protest outside Parliament over the Tawang faceoff:

Sonia Gandhi Leads Opposition Walkout In Parliament

On December 13, Congress Lok Sabha MPs, led by party leader Sonia Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress lawmakers walked out of the House, accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the sensitive India-China border issue.

As soon as the Question Hour ended, Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that a discussion on the "Indo-China border situation be held", saying late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a discussion in Lok Sabha on the India-China war in 1962.

"We have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border situation. In 1962, when the India-China war took place, Jawaharlal Nehru, in this House, had given 165 MPs a chance to speak, and a decision was taken on what to do only after that," Chowdhury said.

'Govt needs to take nation into confidence by discussing India-China face-off in Parliament': Kharge

According to sources, in December Congress alleged that the PM Modi government has been suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."

"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020," Kharge added. He further mentioned that the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament.

