Opposition Parties Question SC's PMLA Order; 'Apprehensions On Long-term Implications'

A week after the Supreme Court upheld the validity of various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 17 Opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, issued a joint statement highlighting the 'long term implications'. In the statement issued on Wednesday, the parties blamed the SC for upholding the Act in its entirety, 'without examining' whether some of the amendments could have been enacted by way of the Finance Act.

These include Sections 3 (definition of money laundering), 5 (attachment of property), 8(4) [taking possession of attached property), 17 (search and seizure), 18 (search of persons), 19 (powers of arrest), 24 (reverse burden of proof), 44 (offences triable by special court) and 45 (offences being cognizable and non-bailable).

'The judgement should have awaited the verdict of larger bench'

"We hold, and will always hold our Supreme Court in the highest respect. Yet, we are compelled to point out that the judgment should have awaited the verdict of a larger bench for examining the constitutionality of the Finance Act route to carry out amendments," the parties stated in the statement.

The verdict came at a time when top opposition politicians including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with P Chidambaram and his son and MP Karti, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, also a TMC MP, and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain are among those under the ED’s lens for alleged money laundering.

'Hope that the dangerous verdict will be short lived'

Reiterating their recent cry that these amendments have strengthened the hands of a government, indulging in political vendetta of the worst kind, the parties said, "They are using these very laws relating to money laundering and investigation agencies to target its political opponents."

The parties also expressed their disappointed with the highest judicial authority, invited to give an independent verdict on the lack of checks and balances in the Act, and accused it of having virtually reproduced arguments given by the executive in support of what they referred to as 'the draconian amendment'. "We hope that the dangerous verdict will be short-lived and constitutional provision will prevail soon," the statement read.