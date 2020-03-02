Oppn Parties Unite And Protest Against Centre Over Its Inaction Against Delhi Riots

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) protested outside the Parliament on Monday morning, before the beginning of the second part of the Budget session. The opposition parties united to protest against the inaction by the central government against the rioters in New Delhi.

READ: Congress To Strongly Raise Delhi Riots In Parliament, Demand HM Shah's Resignation

Opposition united against the govt

While some parties shouted slogans, others wore a black band around their eye (to replicate the government's ignorance towards the rioters) and some asked for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah since the Delhi police are under his Ministry's control.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened. "The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us," he told PTI.

"We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the floor of the House," Chowdhury said.

READ: Congress Touts Rahul Gandhi's Peace Message; Posts 'What Is Tolerance' Clip On Delhi Riots

At least 43 people have lost their lives in the Delhi riots which took place last week. The clashes initially began between the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those backing the law. However, the clashes turned violent and also communal with multiple shops and residential blocks being targeted. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official lost his life whereas the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was burned down.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters.

READ: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 Pm

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced Rs.10 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to BSF jawan Mohammed Anees after his house was burned down.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After a break, it will again commence on March 2 and continue till April 3.

READ: 'Our Aim Is To Bring Life Back On Track': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Violence