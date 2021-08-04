Opposition 'passive' Over Crimes In Cong-led States: Anurag Thakur On Nangal Rape Case

Union Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday criticised opposition parties and said that they only know how to politicise a sensitive issue like rape and murder of a minor girl.

Hitting out at the opposition camp, the Union Minister stated that they (opponent parties) fail to criticise and become ‘meek spectators’ when such incidents are reported in Congress-ruled states. “Politicisation has become a habit of some people. When such incidents took place in Congress-ruled states, they remained passive observers, and didn’t do anything,” Minister Thakur said.

Police, authorities are performing their duties well: Anurag Thakur

Thakur who also handles the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, pointing at the probe into the rape and murder of the minor girl, added that the authorities, as well as the police, are performing their duties well.

Congress demands fast-track probe

Congress on Wednesday demanded a fast-track probe into the alleged sexual assault and killing of a nine-year-old girl in the Delhi cantonment area and the death penalty for the accused.

The Union Sports, Youth Affairs Minister said, “Delhi Police is taking the right action against the rape accused. The central government has also set up fast-track courts for sexual abuse on minor girls to ensure justice is served to them. But some parties only politicize and don’t see what happens in their own state.”

Meanwhile, apart from demanding immediate financial help to the family of the victim, the opposition also sought an investigation into the role of the Delhi Police while alleging that it tried to 'exert pressure' on the girl’s family by asking for a probe into the death.

DCW launches investigation

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on the other hand has launched an interrogation into the incident that took place in the Old Nangal area in southwest Delhi. The committee summoned the city police after the victim’s parents alleged that she was raped and that her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that based on the statement of the victim’s mother, rape charges have been added in the FIR and that four, including the priest, have been arrested.

Hundreds of locals, including the victim’s parents, have been staging a protest near the site of the incident in the Old Nangal area, demanding the death penalty for the accused. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier on Wednesday had met the family of the girl while assuring them of all help and support.

Sambit Patra rebukes Rahul Gandhi for revealing rape victim's identity

Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of 'revealing' the rape victim’s identity and 'using' the matter for fulfilling his 'political agenda'.

The BJP spokesperson also demanded that the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) take stringent action against the Congress leader under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "I appeal to the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights to take strict action under the POCSO Act and a notice must be issued to him. No one is a VIP. Rahul Gandhi must be answerable to this," said Patra.

The BJP Spokesperson alleged that a tweet by the Congress leader violates section 23 of the POCSO Act and section 74 of Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act that prohibits revealing the minor’s identity.

Patra highlighted a number of heinous cases of rapes and other atrocities on Dalit girls and women in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh to hit out at the Congress leader over his 'silence'. "You close your eyes and open only when you think you will have some political benefit out of it. This is appalling," the BJP spokesperson said.

NCPCR's Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo confirmed that a notice to Twitter India, calling for action against Rahul Gandhi’s handle has been forwarded for violating POCSO Act by posting pictures of the parents of a 9-year-old girl who was raped and murdered.

The nine-year-old girl had gone to fetch water from a water cooler in a crematorium. Later, her family found her body with burn marks and alleged rape and murder alleging that their daughter was cremated forcibly.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

(Image Credit: ANI)