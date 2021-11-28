Opposition patronising criminals, alleges Adityanath

Deoria/Gorakhpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the opposition parties of patronising criminals, saying those backing them are paving the way for their own destruction.

He also compared the mafia to Bhasmasur, a demon who could reduce anybody to ashes after touching on their head but ended up burning himself.

"All mafia are Bhasmasur. People who will give patronage to these Bhasmasurs will pave the way for their own destruction. People are giving patronage to the Bhasmasurs and Mahabhasmasurs and hence it is needed to remain alert and careful from them," he said. Attacking the rival political parties, Adityanath said the bulldozer is being run on properties of mafia but some people are feeling bad.

"People from the SP, BSP and the Congress are strongly opposing it," he said.

Without taking the name of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Do not be deceived by the dual character and colour changing nature of a chameleon. These people get themselves vaccinated without making much noise and say they have not taken the vaccines. The public is requested to take the vaccine and do not fall prey to any rumours,” he said.

"You must learn the effects of the vaccine from ‘Abbajaan’ and by tomorrow, 16 crore people will be vaccinated in the state which is more than the population of many countries," he said referring to Covid vaccines.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘babua-bua’, ‘chacha-bhatija’, ‘bhai-bahan’ were in home isolation. The governments at the Centre and in the state, and BJP workers worked during the pandemic and I was travelling all over the state to help the people," he claimed.

He added that Deoria and Kushinagar were known as the sugar bowl of the region.

"At the time of the SP and BSP governments, 21 sugar mills were sold. The SP and the BSP had worked to sell the sugar mills but the BJP is working for 'nav-nirmaan' (re-building)." His government will establish a sugar mill in Deoria, he said, asking officials to locate land for it.

He criticised previous governments for not having time for development of the poor.

Later, addressing the closing ceremony of a sports event in Bansgaon, Adityanath said those who gain success with cheating, treachery and devious means are never able to achieve high position in life. PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK

