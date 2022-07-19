A day after the monsoon session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, the Opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament on Tuesday raising slogans against recent hikes in prices. Along with several party workers and leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen taking part in the protests.

This came just a day after the party had revealed its plans to launch a protest against the BJP-led central government over several issues including the recent hike in GST rates.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/KqMp3rrLSM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

While a protest is being carried out outside the Parliament, several party leaders are also likely to raise the issue inside the House as per ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Congress Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that party leaders will stage a protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside and outside the House. Furthermore, he also appealed to all the parties to come together to fight against the hike in GST rates.

"We will fight it tomorrow, will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House. We have appealed to all parties to fight against price rise, GST hike", he told ANI.

We will fight it tomorrow, will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House. We have appealed to all parties to fight against price rise, GST hike: Congress LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on GST hike pic.twitter.com/FHfZoAx7mY — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

On the other hand, CPI MP Binoy Viswam also slammed the Centre over the changes brought into GST rates adding that his party will also fight against the "anti-people" hike.

GST hike irks Congress party; accuses BJP of destroying the economy

It is pertinent to note that the opposition parties continue to remain on an edge since the central government announced a hike in GST rates during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June. As a part of that, GST rates were hiked by 5% on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses, and flour weighing less than 25 kg. In addition to that, commodities measured in litres have been limited to 25 litres.

Reacting to the decision, Rahul Gandhi had also taken to Twitter to share a graph that shows the taxation imposed on basic commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery, and honey.

"High taxes, No jobs. BJP's masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.



Image: ANI