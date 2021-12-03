Opposition Protests Over MPs' Suspension From Parliament; BJP Stages Counter-protest

Countering the protest launched by opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday launched a demonstration demanding the sessions of Parliament should not be disturbed. The opposition leaders have been agitating at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Parliament premises to show support for the 12 MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the winter session. The members were suspended over alleged unruly behaviour during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Counter-protest by the BJP:

Rahul Gandhi joins protest by opposition leaders

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had joined the Opposition leaders' protest against the suspension of 12 members of the Rajya Sabha. Expressing solidarity with the demonstrators, the Congress MP sat on a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Parliament premises, where the leaders were seen holding placards reading 'Save Democracy' and raising slogans against the suspension of lawmakers. The Opposition had begun the protest here on Wednesday in support of the 12 MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the winter session.

Suspension of the MPs over alleged ruckus

On Monday, November 29, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11". The suspension was carried via voice vote. Earlier on August 11, during the last day of the Monsoon Session, a massive ruckus occurred in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House.

The 12 MPs include CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended on Monday for the ruckus they did in the previous session. While the government hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology, the Opposition refused to apologise. They also issued a statement calling the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic'. The Lok Sabha also faced protest from the opposition over the issue.

