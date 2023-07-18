Opposition Record Looking Bleak As PM Modi Makes Corruption 2024's Top Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed his most fearsome & detailed attack on corruption in recent memory on Tuesday morning, setting the tone for what promises to be a politically combustible 10 months before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In his virtual address inaugurating the new Veer Savarkar International Airport terminal at Port Blair, in itself a sharp rebuke to Savarkar's detractors, PM Modi tore into the Opposition's unity meeting being held in Bengaluru.

The PM said that the Opposition's grand brainstorming was a 'Hardcore corruption conference' and that the only guarantee that was forthcoming was of doing scams worth Rs 20 lakh crore.

(The Opposition's unity meeting in Bengaluru where they christened themselves I.N.D.I.A. | Image: RJD Twitter handle)

The Prime Minister proceeded to broach several aspects related to corruption, both explicitly and implicitly alluding to various cases. He also spoke about how parties react to being probed.

PM Modi calls 'Loot' the Opposition's poll plank, lists cases

'When those who talk about bringing in a revolution go on to commit a Liquor scam, they end up getting support from others,' the PM said clearly speaking about the alleged Liquorgate scam that has seen former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia being arrested. Another former AAP minister, Satyendar Jain, is also behind bars in a disproportionate assets case.

He mentioned the ongoing troubles of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, where Minister Senthil Balaji has been arrested by the ED in an alleged cash for jobs scam, while another minister Ponmudy and his son have been raided and interrogated in an alleged money laundering case.

(Arvind Kejriwal joins MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, and Uddhav Thackeray at the head of the I.N.D.I.A. table | Image: Republic)

A common theme of the Prime Minister's attack was also to allege that for the Opposition, it was 'Family First', and that the only vikas (development) that the Opposition parties were interested in is 'bhai-bhatija ka vikas' (benefit of brothers and nephews).

A number of the parties represented in Bengaluru have seen key members or their families or aides come under the lens of probe agencies. For instance, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira have been summoned in a recruitment scam case and the Bengal Coal scam case respectively, with the former's questioning pending and the latter appearing for interrogation. Meanwhile, senior party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mandal have been arrested in a recruitment scam and a cattle smuggling case respectively.

In UP, senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is mired in legal troubles, and is currently out on bail in a PMLA case by the Enforcement Directorate. Khan has not been so fortunate in other cases, having spent time in jail in recent years. In Bihar, Deputy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been chargesheeted in the Land for Jobs scam case along with his parents and former CMs Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu has spent time in jail after convictions in multiple Fodder scam cases.

More recently, JMM supremo Hemant Soren was in hot water and even tipped to resign as Jharkhand Chief Minister amid the fallout of him having allegedly issued himself a mining license before he became CM and not declaring it while contesting the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

(Sonia Gandhi arm-in-arm with Mehbooba Mufti, with DMK chief MK Stalin in the foreground | Image: Republic)

The Congress leadership has also been embroiled in a number of cases arising from the time of the UPA. In 2013, a complaint was filed by senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy against Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the alleged National Herald Scam. The the mother-son duo later secured bail in the case. In yet another case, influential father-son duo P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram also came under the central agencies' radar in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases. Both have faced arrest and time in custody.

The Maharashtra constituents of the I.N.D.I.A alliance have also had their share of troubles with agencies. What is left of Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP still contains Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, both of whom have been arrested by the ED in separate high-profile cases, with Malik still languishing in custody. The Shiv Sena-UBT faction's leader Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, has been sparring continuously with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis who asked Thackeray to declare his family's assets after a purported aide of Aaditya Thackeray was questioned by the ED in the alleged BMC COVID Centre scam. Another key Shiv Sena-UBT leader, Sanjay Raut, was arrested last year by the ED in the Patra chawl development scam case.

J&K parties PDP & NC, most often at odds with each other, have found themselves on the same I.N.D.I.A platform as well. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NC's Omar Abdullah had previously been summoned in separate cases related to the J&K Bank, though neither is accused.

Opposition's Tape recorder plays when agencies probe: PM Modi

Apart from the 'Bhai-Bhatija vikas', there were other 'idiosyncracies' of the Opposition's unity that were also highlighted. This included the recent West Bengal Panchayat polls, which saw Congress and the Left losing workers in violent clashes also involving the TMC and BJP. However, this didn't stop their leaders from joining hands a week later and that wasn't lost upon the Prime Minister.

"The Opposition was silent throughout the violence that rocked West Bengal during the Panchayat polls. Parties like Congress and the Left didn't help their own party workers. This clan can't witness the hardcore corruption, but when any central agency initiates a probe against them then their tape recorder starts-- 'Nothing happened, this is a conspiracy, we are being framed.' Multiple cases of corruption have emerged from Tamil Nadu but the clan has already given a clean chit to them. Therefore, the citizens need to recognise such people and be alert," the Prime Minister said.

(West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins a light moment between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Left leaders D Raja and Sitaram Yechury in Bengaluru | Image: Republic)

He also alluded to Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname insult case.

"If someone from these political families is out on bail for corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with immense respect and the entire family is honoured. And, if someone insults a community and is punished by the court they are honoured as well," he wondered.

While the Prime Minister's speech constituted a multi-pronged broadside kicking off the 2024 war-of-words, it was the attack on Corruption that he put front and centre on a day of hectic alliance-building and muscle flexing.

"When these people come in the frame together, what the common citizen sees is corruption worth lakhs of crores," the Prime Minister said about his opponents. Whether or not it's the reality could go a long way to deciding the results in 2024.