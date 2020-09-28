Opposition Scoffs At 'voluntary Donations' By Public Sector Institutions To PM CARES Fund

On Monday, the opposition took a dig at the Centre over the disclosure that public sector banks and financial institutions contributed nearly Rs.349 crore to the PM CARES fund. This reportedly includes SBI and RBI employees voluntarily donating over Rs.107.95 crore and Rs.7.34 crore respectively to the public charitable trust. On the other hand, the Life Insurance Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India and National Housing Bank have allegedly contributed over Rs.144.5 crore from their Corporate Social Responsibility allocation and other provisions.

Hinting at a conflict of interest, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra highlighted that LIC and SBI had contributed crores of rupees despite the Centre being a majority stakeholder in these organizations. She also cast aspersions over the "voluntary" nature of the donations by employees. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi opined that the Prime Minister's Office had refused to furnish details regarding details of contributions received by PM CARES fund in response to RTI applications.

What is PM CARES fund?

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking. This fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

SC's verdict

On August 18, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to issue a direction to transfer the funds collected in PM CARES to the National Disaster Relief Fund. The petition in this regard was filed by the Centre For Public Interest Litigation. In the verdict, the apex court clarified that PM CARES and NDRF are two entirely different funds with different objective and purpose.

While the NDRF is a statutory fund required to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, PM CARES Fund has been constituted as a public charitable trust. The top court noted that no government money is credited in PM CARES, which entirely receives voluntary contributions from individuals and organizations. At the same time, the bench added that there is no statutory prohibition for the Centre utilising the NDRF to provide assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

