Opposition Seeks Prez Intervention To Discuss Pegasus, Farm Laws In Parliament Amid Logjam

On Saturday, a delegation of opposition MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to direct the Centre to discuss the Pegasus row and farm laws during the ongoing Parliament session. In the leadership of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, it alleged that the Union government was stonewalling discussion on the aforesaid issues. Lambasting the use of the Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens, it lambasted the treasury benches for refusing to conduct a probe into the matter.

The memorandum was signed by the leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, National Conference, BSP and RLP. Notably, other parties such as Congress, TMC and DMK neither turned up on the occasion nor endorsed their demands. A day earlier, 8 parties wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the deaths during the protests against the farm laws.

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal remarked, "Outside the Parliament, the people's voice is being crushed. You know what is happening with farmers since last year. And now, the voice of the elected representatives is also being throttled. This is a big loss to democracy and democratic institutions. As the custodian of the country and conscience keeper of the nation, we appeal to you to pressurise the Centre that the Parliament should function after admitting the issues raised by the opposition."

She added, "We appealed to the President that you should put pressure on the government to form a joint select committee consisting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs. Involve the MPs as the government has failed to solve the issues of farmers. 500 farmers have already died. How many more do you want to kill before 2024?"

I approached leaders from Congress, TMC & DMK to raise issues together. But it is sad that no one has bothered to show up today. Till the time the opposition will not unite, the government will continue to benefit: Harsimrat Kaur, leader, Shiromani Akali Dal leader

Logjam in Parliament

Since the commence of the Monsoon Session, Parliament has been marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers and repeated adjournments. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi made it clear that the opposition does not want discussion on any issue other than the Pegasus 'snooping' controversy. As per sources, the Centre has tasked Defence Rajnath Singh to reach out to opposition leaders in a bid to end the Parliament logjam.