Opposition sharpens arguments to counter BJP attacks on I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting

Ahead of the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, leaders across the political circle responded to the “strategy meetings” slated for August 31 and September 1. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tore into the I.N.D.I.A bloc stated, “Their principles never met, they filed CBI cases against each other, and now they are sitting at the same table.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha responding to the allegations by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, “I.N.D.I.A alliance was formed to save the country. BJP is upset with the I.N.D.I.A alliance. After the formation of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, BJP hates the word I.N.D.I.A."

Republican Party of India (Athawale) President and Member of Parliament, Dr Ramdas Athawale termed the I.N.D.I.A alliance “arrogant". "By naming their alliance INDIA, they are trying to mislead the people of the nation. They are arrogant. This is why PM Modi has called them a 'ghamandiya' alliance,” he said.

On the other hand, Binoy Viswam, Secretary of CPI National Council said that the I.N.D.I.A alliance “stands for change.”

“We are advancing a great course of change and the I.N.D.I.A (alliance) stands for change. When the BJP and NDA are trying to find scapegoats for Adani, we tried to find a way of salvation for the people of India,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the day of the meeting as historic. “It’s a historic day and a new history is being created today. We will work and will formulate a strategy which will help us to win in 2024,” she said.

I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting and key leaders

I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition coalition formed to take over the ruling BJP is holding its third meeting in Mumbai on Thursday to decide upon a strategy for the impending elections.

The bloc has a total of 26 member parties and is also likely to discuss the possibility of more parties joining the coalition.

Major leaders who landed for the meeting include, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI general secretary D Raja.