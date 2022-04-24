Opposition Slams BJP Over 'Hanuman Chalisa' Row In Maharashtra; 'They Misuse Gods'

In major political reactions to the arrest of the MP-MLA couple amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar has taken a direct hit at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that they are using the name of 'Hanuman' for political benefit, reported ANI. He also said that BJP misused the name 'Lord Rama' and 'Hanuman' for political benefit.

"What is the need to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree? What is the need to create a problem by reciting Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree?" he further asked.

Similarly, targeting BJP over the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha had accused the BJP of deliberately prompting such things stating that "they wanted this to happen".

"Recite Hanuman Chalisa in your home. What is the need to do such an exhibition? Don't do it like a program", he said, referring to the Rana couple. This came shortly after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday evening based on an FIR against them in view of their plans to decide Hanuman Chalisa at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence.

They were arrested following the FIR filed by Shiv Sena workers under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. Following this, the couple also filed a counter-FIR against the Shiv Sena workers for protesting outside their residence.

BJP chides the Maharashtra government over handling the situation

On the other hand, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis while speaking on the issue targetted the Maharashtra government saying that the way of handling the situation was very "childish".

"If allowed, the Rana couple would have gone there (Matoshree), recited Hanuman Chalisa, and returned without creating any news. I don't understand why so many people had gathered at several places as if they (Rana couple) were planning some attack. What kind of politics is this?", he added.

Maharashtra MP-MLA couple challenge to decide 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside CM residence

This comes at a time when the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeaker ban demand continues to boil. Following this, independent MLA Ravi Rana challenged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to read Hanuman Chalisa at his residence further adding that he would go with his followers to read 'Hanuman Chalisa' at Matoshree if he fails to do so.

However, this did not go well with the Shiv Sena workers and many started protesting outside the couple's house. Sharing a video message on social media, the couple alleged that Sena workers are trying to attack their house.



Image: ANI/PTI