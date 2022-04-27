Opposition Slams BJP Over Loudspeaker Row, Asks 'Why Can't We Use Loudspeakers For Azaan?'

As the loudspeaker debate rages on, Samajwadi Party (SP) has now slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party is prioritising loudspeaker and bulldozer politics over inflation. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference also waded into the debate, questioning why azaan cannot plan on loudspeakers,

Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said, "BJP is playing loudspeaker of its politics. Nothing can be more shameful than this."

'Everyone should be allowed to freely follow their religion'

Former J&K Chief Minister and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "In this country, everyone is allowed to follow his religion. Our Constitution says that we are a secular country. Secularism means that every religion will be seen as equal...Everyone should be allowed to freely follow their religion. The attempts to bring Karnataka to Kashmir should be stopped."

"We are told not to use loudspeakers for azaan. Why? We do not tell you that you should not use loudspeakers at temples. You are telling us halal meat should not be sold. Why? We are not forcing you to eat. Show me where has a Muslim forced a non-Muslim to eat halal," Abdullah said.

The loudspeaker row erupted when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had, during his Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai on April 2, demanded that loudspeakers relaying azaan from mosques be removed by May 3 and had threatened to drown out the call of prayer by playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh administration has taken steps to remove unauthorised loudspeakers and limit the volume of others without any discrimination.

UP: Drive underway to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places, limit the volume of others

More than 6,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and a volume of other 30,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order.

A statewide drive is being undertaken to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from the religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits, a senior police official said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that loudspeakers are being removed from all religious places without any discrimination.