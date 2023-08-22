Opposition Slams BRS For Fielding Only 7 Women Candidates For Telangana Assembly Elections

The Opposition slammed BRS, which has been demanding 33 per cent reservation for women, for fielding only seven women candidates for its upcoming Telangana assembly elections. The list, comprising a total of 115 candidates, was announced by BRS Chief and state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.

BJP spokesperson Rachan Reddy said BRS came up with the protest of 33 per cent reservation for women to save its MLC K Kavitha from getting embroiled in various scams. Reddy said the party did not take any steps since the protest. She said, "They did not introduce a private bill in the two parliamentary sessions, which took place since the time Kavitha sat on a half-day dharna in New Delhi. Now, Kavitha has the audacity to shift the blame of her father’s shortcoming and her family's hypocrisy on the BJP. Being a woman, Kavitha should have had some shame. She should practice what she wants to preach by first showing her sincerity and pushing her own party by introducing 33 per cent women reservation by fielding more women candidates and then follow it up in the Parliament!"

Telangana Congress Vice President Chamala Kiran Reddy said, "Before staging protests, K Kavitha should make her father KCR understand her agenda. BRS allotted only seven seats for women in upcoming polls. Kavitha as well as leaders including Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and Santosh Kumar always speak about the elevation of women but don't really implement it."

On Monday, during a press conference, when asked about 33 per cent reservation for women, CM KCR said, "It’s not that we have denied any ticket to women but 33 per cent can be ensured only by reservation in the legislative bodies. There is a need for a constitutional amendment that we have been requesting anyway. It's our policy. When there is a compulsion, every party will put up lady candidates only. We won't have any problems with it."

War of words between BJP and BRS

BJP State President G Kishan Reddy, taking a dig at the BRS, took to X (erstwhile Twitter) stating, "Bangaru Kutumbam Family members created drama at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. In Bangaru Kutumbam Mathematics 33 per cent reservation led to six seats (3+3= 6) being given for women by the BRS party this time."

Meanwhile, replying to G Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha tweeted, "Your concern for women's rights is astonishing but welcoming, if that’s how you personally feel about it, politics aside. Finally someone from BJP has at least acknowledged this long pending demand. Kishan Anna, with an overwhelming majority in the Parliament, BJP can table & pass any Bill. Your party has refused to even entertain its 2-time manifesto promise of the Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking of ticket distribution by the BRS Party, we understand your frustration & confusion. You were waiting to poach our candidates who did not get the tickets. Please don’t link your political insecurities to Women’s representation."

She further wrote, "Hon'ble CM KCR himself believes that without a constitutional right in place just like that of Local bodies that now gives 14 lakh women a chance to represent, this is not possible at the national and assembly level. CM KCR Garu has proposed a formula to increase the number of seats in Parliament and reserve 1/3rd of them for women leaders. BRS Party does not sell Jumlas like the BJP, @kishanreddy Garu. I would like to hear your opinion on the issue of women's representation and see what the BJP, Congress, and other parties have to offer to the women of Telangana when it comes to the matter of ticket distribution. Politicizing a structural flaw will only expose the intent of all the political parties that represent the aspirations of the people of the country that are never fulfilled, especially by a party that has been boasting about its thumping majority but does nothing for giving Women an equal space in political discourse."