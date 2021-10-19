Opposition Slams Goa Govt Over Bad Condition Of National Highway

Opposition MLAs in the Goa Assembly on Tuesday protested over the bad condition of the national highway passing through the state and claimed it was causing accidents.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai and NCP legislator Churchill Alemao demanded a discussion on the issue for half an hour, which was refused by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

During Question Hour, Khaunte wanted state Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar to answer if the national highway could be considered "motorable", to which Chief Minister Pramod Sawant replied that an authority engineer had been appointed to look into the defects.

On being asked by Khaunte if the road had defects, the CM said he would not be able to answer without checking it with the authority engineer.

