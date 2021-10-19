Opposition Slams Goa's Sawant Govt On Oxygen Shortage Deaths During COVID Second Wave

Opposition parties in Goa Legislative Assembly on Monday came down heavily on the BJP-led government in the state after a high-level committee confirmed deaths due to the scarcity of oxygen in the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

A three-member committee constituted by the government, in its report maintained, Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) did not raise any issue of lack of oxygen or sought its augmentation, except putting their demand before the High Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that a good number of COVID patients had died due to the shortage of oxygen at the GMCH during the second wave of the COVID pandemic this year.

Council laments GMCH failure to manage crisis

The committee also stated that the GMCH failed to take action on the letter drafted by the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), adding that taking such a step would have helped manage the situation better.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, during the day, Goa Forward Party MLAs heavily criticised the act. MLA from Fatorda constituency and former state Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for 'falling miserably to manage the oxygen supply situation, which led to the death of many patients'.

Had to rush to well of the House as the @BJP4Goa Govt refuses to be accountable for the 80 odd Goemkars killed due to man made oxygen shortage @ GMCH Covid Wards between May 10- 14 this year in the dark hours betn 2-6 AM inspite of official Assessment Report indicting @GovtofGoa pic.twitter.com/FAqo8wSkvi — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) October 18, 2021

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Rahul Mahambrey too sought the resignation of Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

SC junks plea seeking probe into oxygen shortage

Meanwhile, on October 4, the Apex Court dismissed a plea seeking the formation of a Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired judge or a CBI probe into oxygen shortage and issues concerning oxygen distribution among states during the second COVID wave. The oxygen shortage crisis came to the fore in April after many Delhi hospitals issued frantic appeals regarding the same. While the Delhi government blamed the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments for obstructing the supply of oxygen to hospitals in the national capital, the Centre took several steps to address the crisis.

Pointing out that it had already set up a National Task Force, the SC stressed that it cannot encroach upon the executive domain. Moreover, the division bench stated that it was not appropriate to have parallel proceedings in the form of a Commission of Inquiry. Refusing to order a CBI probe, highlighted that the petitioner had failed to exercise his legal remedies under the CrPC.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: ANI/PTI)