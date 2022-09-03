Opposition Slams Shocking Assault Of Woman By BJP MLA; 'no Law & Order In Karnataka'

A video of Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali stirred controversy after he was seen misbehaving and assaulting a woman when she approached the leader with her problems. However, in a bizarre turn of events, a case has been filed against the woman victim for "disturbing a public servant."

On Saturday, the Opposition came down heavily on the incident and called the FIR against the woman "unfortunate". They also condemned the "rude and arrogant" behavior of the BJP leader.

Speaking to Republic, JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, "I really feel very happy when the Prime Minister of India addressed conman man as ‘Mitron’ and ‘Bhaiyo’ and suddenly there is an MLA (of BJP), not only behaving in a rude manner, in arrogance (but also) high on power."

He added, “If you can’t address the grievances, you can pacify or talk to them. Who is an MLA or MP? A servant of people.” Ahmed accused the BJP leader of using muscle power and administrative power against the woman.

'No law and order under BJP in Karnataka': Congress

Congress leader and working president of Karnataka Congress, Saleem Ahmed condemned the incident and called it "most unfortunate". Speaking to Republic TV, Saleem Ahmed said, "Senior leader of BJP who was former minister behaving in such a way. The MLA should have the minimum courtesy, and patience to listen to the problems in his constituency. There is no law and order under this Karnataka government. These kinds of activities are unacceptable and we condemn this," he said.

Another Congress leader Dr Pushpa Amarnath told ANI, “There is no surprise that Limbavali has spoken rudely to the woman of his constituency who went to get justice. This is the culture of Limbavali. We have seen his daughter who had abused police officials, taken her father’s name, and misused her father’s position. This is the culture of Limbavali and BJP leaders."

BJP MLA assaults woman over her grievance

In the video, the woman while speaking to the agitated BJP leader Aravind Limbavali, said, "I am talking to you with respect, you don’t know how to talk to women. Learn something." To this, the BJP leader acted angrily and said,“ What respect? So what if you are a woman?… keep quiet. Don’t talk too much. I know how to talk in another tone."

The woman then said that she came to him for justice. To this Aravind Limbavali said, “What justice? You are shameless. Do you have any self-respect? What justice are you talking about?” The Karnataka BJP leader then started shouting at the woman.

Notably, an FIR has been registered against the victim woman on the charge of obstructing the duty of a public servant at Whitefield police station.

It is alleged that the woman's commercial building and the compound were encroached upon by a Rajakaluve-- an interconnected network of water channels where a small obstruction can choke the water body. Accordingly, the officials were clearing the encroachment in the wake of CM Basavaraj Bommai's arrival.

Notably, at the same time, MLA Aravind Limbavali had come for an inspection, and the woman complained that the compound was vacated without a notice being served. Reacting to this, the MLA shouted in anger that he would not entertain her pleas. He also threatened to boot her into prison. The woman had claimed that her building is not illegal and had tried to approach the MLA with the legal documents.