Opposition Slams Supreme Court's Central Vista Nod: 'Incorrect On Humanitarian Grounds'

A Day after the Supreme Court gave a nod to the Central Vista project in New Delhi, the opposition is now imbibing politics over the approval given by the Apex Court. The Congress party lashed out at the top court and said that 'the Supreme Court's support of the government's misplaced priorities during the pandemic time is anguishing' and also that approving the Central Vista project is a waste of public money.

READ | Supreme Court Upholds Central Vista Project & New Parliament In New Delhi By 2:1 Verdict

Opposition Leaders on Supreme Court's Approval

Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the government should invest in public and health infrastructure as the country has a paucity of resources. The government has misplaced priorities and the apex court is endorsing it, he added

"The country has a paucity of resources, there are glaring shortages in public and health infrastructure where the government must invest. I am saddened that the government has misplaced priorities. During this period, to spend 15 to 20 thousand crores on the grand structural buildings including that of the Parliament, and it's equally sad that the Supreme Court has endorsed these priorities of the government. In a people's democracy when no relief was given to migrant labours, no justice been done to the farmers who in this biting cold and pouring rains have been facing tear gas. Is this the Republic of India? "

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Congress; Calls Central Vista 'imperative'

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said that the project is only for the government's pride and the funds should rather be saved and used for the public rather than on a Parliament complex.

"SC is judging the case on the basis of if there are any procedural problems. We have had only question this is not about the procedural problems, but when the country is suffering from the global pandemic, economic disparity and amid farmers protest, we do not think there is a need for such big investments. It's not correct on humanitarian grounds. There are much more severe problems such as unemployment, starvation on which government should work. The project is only for the government pride and the one should rather be saved and used for the public rather than on a parliament complex".

READ | Congress Trashes Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Even As WHO & Bill Gates Laud India On Vaccines

SC Approves New Central Vista project

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave its approval for the New Central Vista project under which the new Parliament building is to be built, in a 2:1 judgment. It was pronouncing its verdict on the batch of pleas which have questioned several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to the ambitious project.

READ | Youth Congress Stages Demonstration In Guwahati; Srinivas BV & Other Top Leaders Detained

Observations by the Apex Court

The Apex Court had earlier said that any change at the ground level made by authorities for the Central Vista project will be "at their own risk". It had made it clear that the fate of the project, which includes several new government buildings and a new Parliament House, will depend on its decision. On November 5, the apex court had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas which had raised questions over the Centre's ambitious Central Vista project, which covers three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi. On December 7, 2020, the top court had allowed the Centre to proceed with the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project on December 10.

READ | Maharashtra Congress Chief Balasaheb Thorat Offers To Resign; State Unit To Be Rejigged