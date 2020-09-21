Last Updated:

Opposition Slams Rajya Sabha MPs' Suspension; Mamata Banerjee Says 'BJP Killed Democracy'

As eight Rajya Sabha MPs were expelled from Rajya Sabha over the unruly behaviour, opposition political leaders have expressed their criticisms over expulsion.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended 8 MPs for a week on charges of misconduct and unruly behaviour. This comes after the ruckus that ensued in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday over the passage of farm reform bills. Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim of CPI(M) were the ones suspended due to their unruly behaviour of Sunday.

Soon after the expulsion, political leaders expressed their reactions over the expulsion of the eight MPs. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala Ahmed Patel and Jairam Ramesh were among those who tweeted their criticisms over the expulsion of their MPs.

Political reactions:

Unruly Behaviour of MPs on Sunday

The Upper House witnessed unruly behaviour and misconduct on Sunday as well during the discussion and passage of the two farm reform bills. Derek O'Brien also created a ruckus on Sunday over the passage of the farm reform Bills heckled the Deputy Chairman Harivansh and also attempted to tear the rule book in front of him.

Also, a video has emerged of AAP MP Sanjay Singh physically assaulting a marshal before TMC's Derek O'Brien and others intervened. In the video, he can be seen dragging the marshall by his neck following which he was escorted out of the House.

Farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha

Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday has passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The upper house has passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by the Opposition. All three bills had sailed through the Lok Sabha on September 17. The contention bills have been excoriated by the Opposition and have been termed as 'anti-farmer'.

The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

