Opposition Slams Rajya Sabha MPs' Suspension; Mamata Banerjee Says 'BJP Killed Democracy'

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended 8 MPs for a week on charges of misconduct and unruly behaviour. This comes after the ruckus that ensued in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday over the passage of farm reform bills. Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Sanjay Singh of AAP, Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Naseer Hussain of Congress, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim of CPI(M) were the ones suspended due to their unruly behaviour of Sunday.

Soon after the expulsion, political leaders expressed their reactions over the expulsion of the eight MPs. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala Ahmed Patel and Jairam Ramesh were among those who tweeted their criticisms over the expulsion of their MPs.

Political reactions:

Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets.#BJPKilledDemocracy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 21, 2020

7 MPs unilaterally suspended from the Rajya Sabha without hearing them; without a vote on the suspension resolution and without giving the Leader of the Opposition a chance to speak. The Murder Of Democracy in India rolls on. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 21, 2020

In light of yesterday’s events where the RS Deputy Chairman rejected our demand for division of votes I would like to reproduce verbatim, the contention of the Attorney General of India - on behalf of the BJP led Central Govt- in the Uttarakhand HC, 2016 pic.twitter.com/3DAD78h0I9 — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) September 21, 2020

Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim have been suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair in Parliament during passage of #Farmersbill2020. — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 21, 2020

For division, MPs must beat their allotted seat and press their amendments. This is also what Dy. Chairman repeatedly said.



MPs CANNOT demand division while indulging in goondasim in the well. In your Sonia ibadat, have you forgotten this basic principle?https://t.co/OfiFeYOYHU — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) September 21, 2020

Some people understand just one language. Any less or appearing to be reasonable and they take it as weakness.



The MPs who indulged in violence in Rajya Sabha yesterday, and are today suspended, must be physically marshaled out in case they do not withdraw voluntarily. — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) September 21, 2020

Unruly Behaviour of MPs on Sunday

The Upper House witnessed unruly behaviour and misconduct on Sunday as well during the discussion and passage of the two farm reform bills. Derek O'Brien also created a ruckus on Sunday over the passage of the farm reform Bills heckled the Deputy Chairman Harivansh and also attempted to tear the rule book in front of him.

Also, a video has emerged of AAP MP Sanjay Singh physically assaulting a marshal before TMC's Derek O'Brien and others intervened. In the video, he can be seen dragging the marshall by his neck following which he was escorted out of the House.

Farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha

Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday has passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The upper house has passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by the Opposition. All three bills had sailed through the Lok Sabha on September 17. The contention bills have been excoriated by the Opposition and have been termed as 'anti-farmer'.

The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

