'Opposition Spreading Rumours & Fear': BJP's Ramchander Rao Denies 'Oxygen Shortage' Claim

On Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao slammed opposition leaders for allegedly spreading rumours about oxygen shortage and creating fear amid COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to ANI, Rao claimed that there was no such shortage of oxygen and the government of India is doing everything to ensure that no shortage is faced.

"With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, there has been a high demand for oxygen, especially in states where the effects of the pandemic are more severe but the news and rumours that are being created that there is no oxygen is absolutely false," Rao told ANI

'Opposition trying to create fear'

"The opposition is trying to create fear among people by spreading rumours that there is a shortage of oxygen. There is no shortage of oxygen. The Government of India is taking every measure to make sure that India doesn't fall short in the supply of Oxygen, he told ANI.

Telangana Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government on Friday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The news order has been issued for effective control of the virus. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15 and the strict changes are made in the view of public gatherings. The night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am for 7 more days. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has denied complete lockdown in the state.

New guidelines:

Marriage-related gathering shall ensure social distancing, wearing of a mask and other COVID related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 100.

Funeral / last rites related gathering shall ensure social distancing, wearing of a mask, and other COVID related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 20.

All gathering such as Social / Political / Sports / Entertainment / Academic/ Religious / Cultural are prohibited.

Night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am till May 15.

COVID cases in Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana reported 4,976 new COVID-19 cases, 7,646 recoveries and 35 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state are 65,757. The cumulative cases are 4,97,361 with 4,28,865 recoveries and 2,739 deaths.

