13 Opposition Parties Protest Against Odisha Govt's Management Of COVID-19 Crisis

As many as 14 political parties in Odisha protested against the Naveen Patnaik-led administration in the state criticising the management of COVID-19 crisis in the state. 13 Opposition parties including the Congress held a demonstration in Bhubaneswar against the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government. Incidentally, representatives of all the political parties have been fined Rs 500 for flouting social distancing and government norms while protesting against the state administration.

'Inefficiency and Corruption'

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik has claimed that there is an 'inefficiency' in managing the COVID crisis and there is 'corruption' as well. "People in villages are suffering like anything. We have submitted a memorandum to the Governor as to what should be done for the farmers, women and other people during this time," the Congress representative added. CPI-M leader highlighted that the parties in the memorandum have requested the state government to act and 'save the life and livelihood of the common people.'

Meanwhile, Ali Kishor Patnaik while speaking to ANI claimed that there are charges of corruption against the state government on the question of purchasing masks, sanitizers and PPE kits. "Huge money has been siphoned and what we have demanded is that there must be a high-level independent community to enquire on this. The state government must come out with a white paper on the expenditure incurred to meet the challenges of COVID-19," he added.

COVID crisis in Odisha

Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, taking the death toll to 18 as 170 more people, including an NDRF jawan, tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally to 6,350.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Health Department said a 68-year-old COVID-positive man died in Ganjam district. The victim was also suffering from co-morbid conditions of hypertension and diabetes, it said.

Of the 170 fresh cases, 143 were reported from quarantine centres, where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation, while 27 others were local people, he said. Number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 1,903 as 4,422 people have recovered. Of the fresh cases, 169 were reported from 14 districts while one belonged to the NDRF.

