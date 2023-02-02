Opposition Stalls Parliament On Adani-Hindenburg Report, Seeks Debate In Budget Session

Amid the ongoing Adani row, the Opposition leaders on Thursday demanded an investigation by a committee constituted by the Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the alleged aberrations against the Adani Enterprises that have triggered an unprecedented stock crash. They have also sought a discussion on the Hindenburg report.

This comes after the Adani group on Monday decided to call off its Rs 20,000 crore FPO citing the 'unprecedented situation and the current market volatility'. The like-minded Opposition parties on Thursday morning held a meeting before the commencement of the day's Session of the Parliament to discuss strategy for the day.

Opposition demands probe into Adani-Hindenburg report

Following this several Opposition MPs gave suspension of Business notices to the respective Houses of Parliament on the issue. Soon after the session began, both Houses were adjourned.

While addressing a joint press conference at Vijay Chowk, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Centre must form a JPC to investigate the matter or take a day-to-day report under the supervision of the Chief Justice of India (CJI). "People are losing crores of rupees by investing in LIC, SBI & other nationalised banks. We need to have a discussion in Parliament to know the truth. Either a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a team under the supervision of the CJI of the Supreme Court should investigate this".

He further informed that the opposition has given the suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned money of crores of Indians:

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Adani's "mountain of lies and fraud" is crumbling like a pack of cards. "We all agree with Mallikarjun Kharge's stand. Adani's mountain of lies and fraud is crumbling like a pack of cards. Crores of investors in the country are worried-- those who have invested in LIC, and SBI because both of them have given loans worth crores of rupees," he said.

He further said, "The Prime Minister should come forward and address the issue. The Finance Minister should tell what are the RBI, ED, and CBI doing. Why is the government silent on such huge corruption? FPO is just the beginning, the mountain of lies will fall. This is the biggest scam of the Amrit Kaal and needs to be discussed in the parliament".

The opposition leaders who gave the notice in their respective Houses include Mallikarjun Kharge, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, CPI(M) leader in Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam among others.