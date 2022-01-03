Shocked at Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik's words on PM Modi, Opposition parties questioned his 'anti-farmer sentiments' on Monday. AAP and Trinamool Congress claimed Malik's words were proof of PM Modi's disdain for the farmers. Malik claimed that PM Modi had arrogantly dismissed the news of 500 farmers' deaths in protests when he raised the issue.

Opposition parties slam 'anti-farmer' PM Modi

"It proves PM doesn't want to hear the truth even from a governor, let alone public. The PM used to be a king where everyone was listening to him, but this is democracy. You will have to bow down," said Owaisi.

Similarly, TMC tweeted, "It's a pity that you (Modi) ock the farmers’ death. Innocents suffered due to your inaction & self-serving policies. Yet you arrogantly insult them. This just proves that Farm Laws repeal was a sham." AAP too shared Malik's video and termed it 'Anti-farmer face of Narendra Modi!'.

‘Did the farmers DIE FOR ME?’



PM @narendramodi, pity that you mock the farmers’ death. Innocents suffered due to YOUR inaction & self-serving policies.



Yet YOU arrogantly INSULT them. This just proves that #FarmLaws repeal was a SHAM.



Mr Modi, YOU ARE GUILTY. pic.twitter.com/7SBKZkMQyL — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 3, 2022

नरेंद्र मोदी का किसान विरोधी चेहरा!



"जब मैंने उनसे कहा हमारे 500 किसान मर गए तो उन्होंने कहा, मेरे लिए मरे हैं ?”



- Governor सत्यपाल मलिक pic.twitter.com/TI11TY9tpA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 3, 2022

Shocked at the language Malik used against PM Modi, Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the contempt with which constitutional authorities were speaking about each other. Furthermore, he tagged the Prime Minister asking 'Is it true?'. Congress's official Twitter handle also highlighted 'vanity', 'cruelty', and 'insensitivity' from Malik's speech, stating that these words describing PM Modi were a matter of concern for democracy.

Satya Pal Malik terms PM 'arrogant'

On Monday, a video which has gone viral on Monday, Malik is heard saying that PM Modi had shown arrogance when he raised the 500 farmer deaths due to protests, asking 'did they die for me?'. Addressing reporters in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Malik is further heard saying that Home Minister Amit Shah termed the PM 'mad'. Malik has locked horns with the Centre over Farm Laws since the protests grew, batting for MSP guarantee.

"When I met PM Modi on the farmers' issue, I fought with him within 5 minutes. He was very arrogant. When I said that 500 farmers have died, he asked 'Did they die for me?'. I said that yes, you are king because of them. He told me to meet Amit Shah," said Malik.

He added, "When I met Amit Shah, people have made him (Modi) mad. You don't worry, Satyapal. Keep meeting us. Someday he will come to his senses".

Malik has also questioned the government's hesitancy in not guaranteeing MSP, warning that a prolonged protest may end in political assassinations. Lamenting that he could not bear to see the plight of the farmers, he said that he was unafraid to speak his mind. Recently, Malik ran into trouble after criticising the Pramod Sawant govt and was transferred to Meghalaya as Governor on 18 August, 2020.