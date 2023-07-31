Opposition Thirsts To Hear PM, Shedding Crocodile Tears On Manipur: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, said the Opposition was not letting Parliament discuss Manipur and accused them of shedding crocodile tears about the restive state. "Today, according to the listing, a discussion on Manipur had to take place. But the Opposition, who is calling for a discussion on the same, did not let it happen." Sitharaman further said the government would like to know what the Opposition MPs saw and heard from people during their visit to Manipur.

"Eight days have passed, people have gone and even came back. So now they don't want to discuss the issues that they noticed during their visit? I want to convey that it's clear that the opposition was shedding crocodile tears on the violence", she said

Every time they demand PM to speak, When the last time PM Modi stood up and spoke they created a lot of noise. They didn't even have the courtesy to listen. They are in thirst to hear the Prime Minister: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. #FinanceMinister #NirmalaSitharaman… pic.twitter.com/XYJMxDyRQG — Republic (@republic) July 31, 2023

She added, "Who is stopping them from bringing this up in Parliament? They have been asking for a discussion in parliament, what stops them? It is clear the opposition has been shedding crocodile tears. If their concerns were genuine, they would have allowed parliament discussion."

'Opposition just wants to disturb Parliament's functioning', says Finance Minister

Speaking about the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A and its intention to discuss the crisis in Manipur, Sitharaman said that they just want to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament.

"This is a clear exposure of the hypocrisy of the Opposition. By saying 'Manipur, Manipur', they have disturbed the Parliament's functioning. First, they say they want to discuss Manipur. Fine, we bring up the matter, then they don't want to discuss, only disturb parliament's functioning", she said.

"The opposition's mindset is as black as the clothes they wore", she added.

Sitharaman recalls one year blockade in Manipur during UPA government

Sitharaman also recalled the one-year blockade in Manipur and said that no one from the government went to the state to observe the situation. "Manipur is a very sensitive issue. Long back under the UPA government when the year-long blockade happened, nobody from the UPA went to Manipur at that time. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Union Home Minister went there and stayed for four days and tried to solve the matter and also provided aid to people."

"Every time they demand PM to speak, When the last time PM Modi stood up and spoke they created a lot of noise. They didn't even have the courtesy to listen. They thirst to hear the Prime Minister," Sitharaman said.