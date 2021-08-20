Opposition To Finalise 'common Strategy' Against Modi Govt On Friday: CPIM's Sitaram

Top Opposition leaders will hold a virtual meeting today chaired by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to finalise a 'common Strategy against the Modi government', CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury revealed on Friday. The strategy would be devised keeping in mind several issues related to the common man including price rise, Pegasus snooping, COVID-19 mismanagement, unemployment and economic slowdown, he informed.

Speaking to ANI, Sitaram Yechury said, "We will discuss and finalise the strategy to raise problems faced by the general public and the issues that the government did not allow to discuss in the monsoon session of the Parliament that concluded recently."

"We have to take up the issues related to the common man. The questions are about COVID-19 mismanagement, shortage of vaccine, economic slowdown, unemployment, hunger, price hike of essential commodities, the farmers issue, government privatisation policy and Pegasus snooping row. All these questions were to be discussed in the Parliament and the government did not allow the discussion so, we will go to the public regarding all these issues," Yechury elaborated.

Opposition will expose real face of Modi Govt: Yechury

According to the CPI(M) leader, the meeting will include three Chief Ministers namely West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. The top politicians led by Sonia Gandhi will discuss and finalise a common strategy to go in public which, will expose the Modi government's "real face", he said. NCP President Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D Raja, among others are also expected to join the opposition meeting.

Rahul Gandhi's 'breakfast' meeting

The opposition meeting comes days after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'breakfast meeting' with 14 Opposition parties on Tuesday, where he urged the parties to come up with common principles of unity. The parties which attended the meeting include Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, JMM, NC, TMC, LJD and Kerala Congress (M).

"Within the foundations of unity, we can have a few discussions and arguments but I think it is important for us to come up with the principles of the foundations of our unity. It is upto you, but as far as I am concerned fuel prices is a major issue which the people of India are struggling with. So I suggest we go in cycles to parliament and will have a better impact. The Opposition feels the pain of the common people," said Rahul Gandhi.

(With Agency Inputs)