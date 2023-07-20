Opposition To Send All-party Delegation To Manipur, Demands Immediate Discussion

As the monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Thursday, the stage is set for a contentious and intense session as the opposition parties persistently demand a discussion on the situation of violence in Manipur. Moreover, the opposition is unyielding in their demand that an all-party delegation be urgently dispatched to Manipur to address the escalating unrest.

Throughout the meeting, opposition parties questioned the government's response to the violence and raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur matter. They unanimously advocated for sending an all-party delegation to Imphal emphasizing that such a gesture would help restore the confidence of the people in the region. Amit Shah informed the opposition leaders that Prime Minister Modi is closely monitoring the situation. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, called for the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, holding him responsible for the "failure" to handle the law and order situation. Allegations were made against him, suggesting that he operated in a "partisan" manner.

As the monsoon session unfolds, the opposition's insistence on addressing the situation in Manipur and sending an all-party delegation to the state remains a prominent agenda. The government's response to these demands and the debates that will unfold in the Parliament will be closely monitored by the public and political observers alike. Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are expected to witness high-voltage drama, as the opposition has already submitted multiple notices for the adjournment of proceedings in both houses. The issue of Manipur violence has become a focal point for the opposition, and they are determined to ensure that it receives the attention and urgency it deserves.

Previously, the opposition parties demanded immediate measures to restore peace in Manipur, leading to an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, the Centre expressed its commitment to resolving the issue by involving all stakeholders. The Home Minister assured that the situation in the state, which had been marred by ethnic clashes, is gradually returning to normal, and there have been no recent casualties due to violence in the past ten days.