Opposition To Take Up Manipur Violence Issue At Unity Meet In Patna On June 23

Amid the protracted flare-up in Manipur, 10 like-minded opposition party leaders from the North Eastern state on Wednesday (June 21) met Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders in the national capital. In the meeting with Left leaders, the opposition parties discussed the pressure to be created on the Central government and moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and speak about the Manipur issue.

“Key issue of opposition unity now is Manipur violence. It is the need of the hour, we will keep every issue aside and first talk to every party on the Manipur issue and how the state and government have left Manipur burning,” confirmed Doraisamy Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) while speaking to Republic media network.

There were political objectives to be debated, including an earlier ordinance, the Common Support Programme, and others. However, as politics escalated in Manipur violence, the opposition appears to have seized the opportunity to play the high card.

Will take the issue in big opposition meet: Raja

Following the meeting with opposition leaders, CPI senior Leader D Raja spoke to the Republic media network and said, “We will not stop here only by the meeting. We have a big opposition unity meeting in Patna and we all have unanimously decided to take up that issue in that big opposition meeting happening on Friday (June 23). It is important that the Manipur issue should be the main issue of our meeting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent.”

“The double engine govt which is controlled by RSS only wants to divide the community in Manipur for electoral benefits and therefore it is happening,” said the CPI leader.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, D Raja said, “Prime Minister Modi is happily addressing the Indian diaspora in the US but what about people who are in India and pleading for the PM to meet, this has to be addressed and it is not Manipur crisis it has now become a national crisis.”

Raja further termed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Manipur visit as a mere “way of consoling people.” “What benefit has come to Meitei leaders meeting Rajnath and Nirmala Sitharaman, they can't do anything, they are just here to console people by meeting but nothing is in their hands,” he said.

State and centre doing nothing, Manipur CM should step down: Okram Ibobi

Former Chief Minister of Manipur also hit out at the centre while speaking to Republic TV network stating “What concerns me is that state and Center are doing nothing, Kuki and Meitiei BJP leaders are falling in the garb of politics, nothing will come out of it.”

“I think if needed to implement President rule, that is not the main concern, the concern is the CM of Manipur N Biren singh should step down, why is he still sitting on the CM chair, he doesn't deserve to be there. He is responsible for Manipur violence and he is the one who ignited the clashes. He has to answer but he is mum and the irony is the Center is supporting this,” he added.