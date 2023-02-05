Opposition Trying To Create Rift Between Tribals & Non-tribals Before Polls: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has alleged that the opposition party is trying to create a divide between tribals and non-tribals in the state by raising the demand for Greater Tipraland. He said that the said demand by the Tipra Motha Party being raised before the assembly elections will 'never be possible'.

"What is the boundary of Greater Tipraland? I heard that its proposed boundary passes through not only Assam and Mizoram but also neighbouring Bangladesh. Will they accept the proposal of Greater Tipraland? It is not possible," Saha said, addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in South Tripura's Belonia on Saturday.

Further accusing the Tipra Motha Party of creating a rift between communities in the state, Saha said that the tribals and non-tribals have maintained good relations with each other so far. He also launched a veiled attack on CPI(M) and said that the party has allied with Congress because of the vibrant democracy prevailing in the state.

"What the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) government has done in five years, the others could not achieve in 35 years," Saha said. "It is very strange that Congress leaders are coming out of CPI(M) offices and Communist workers are visiting Congress offices. How has the Congress joined hands with the CPI(M) which had killed 69 Congress leaders and workers?" he questioned.

Elections in Tripura

The Assembly elections in Tripura for 60 constituencies are scheduled for February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2. Apart from the BJP, Congress, CPI (M) and IPFT, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) is another major party contesting the polls. Back in 2018, BJP managed to win 35 seats, followed by CPI (M) which won 16 seats. The IPFT won eight seats and forged an alliance with the saffron party. Congress, on the other hand, failed to win even a single constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP is carrying out a strong campaign ahead of the elections and a door-to-door interaction with the voters.