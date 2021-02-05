'Opposition, Unions Failed To Point Out One Flaw In Farm Laws': Agri Min In Parliament

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar listed out the efforts of the PM Narendra Modi-led government's efforts to double the income of farmers and emphasized on the benefits of the three farm laws recently introduced. Downplaying the two-month-long agitation by farmers against these laws, the Union Minister remarked that the protests are restricted to only one state and attacked the Congress for instigating farmers. He also claimed that the farm unions - with which the Centre has held 10 rounds of discussions - and the Opposition have 'failed' to point out even a 'single flaw' in the three agri laws.

"Farmer unions, opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws. We are not standing on prestige. We have been asking what is black in this law and no one is forthcoming... Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if these laws are implemented. Let me know if there is a single provision in Contract Farming law which allows any trader to snatch away the land of any farmer," Narendra Tomar said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

'Proposals do not mean flaws in the law'

Attacking the Opposition over allegedly misleading the farmers, the Union Minister said that only Congress can do 'khoon ki kheti' (blood farming) and the BJP can never do so. Referring to the proposed amendments by the Centre, which have been rejected by the farmers' unions, the Union Minister clarified that the proposals to amend the laws do not mean that there are any flaws in the said laws. "Government's offer to make amendments in the laws does not mean there are any flaws in them," Tomar said.

In the previous meetings, the Centre had agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. In the discussions led by the Union Agriculture Minister along with Piyush goyal and Som Prakash, the Centre had also proposed to stay the implementation of the three farm laws for 1.5 years and form a committee to hold clauses discussions of the farm laws. However, the proposal has been rejected by the unions as well.

Moreover, the Agriculture Minister in his address also pointed out the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to ensure development and betterment of villages and the poor. Welcoming the 2021-22 Union Budget, he noted around Rs 43,000 crore has been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas and highlighted that when Covid-19 hit the country, the government raised the fund allocation to MGNREGA from Rs 61,000 crores to Rs 1.115 lakh crores. The agriculture minister also took a dig at the Congress for not doing enough under the rural employment scheme. “It is true that you started MGNREGA, but till your government was there it was only used to dig trenches. You started the scheme but we took it forward. We increased MGNREGA’s efficacy," he said.

