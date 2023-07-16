Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru: Who Is Attending And Who Isn't? Check Full List

Quick links:
Opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren interacting during the opposition meeting in Patna on June 23. (Image: PTI)
As many as 24 political parties including Congress, RJD, AAP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party will attend the joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting has been scheduled for July 17-18 to discuss strategies against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This would be the second such gathering since the first one which was held in Patna on June 23.
Ahead of the crucial meeting, Republic TV accessed the details about the leaders attending the meeting tomorrow.
|Number
|Party
|Attendee/Attendees
|1.
|Indian National Congress
|
1. Sonia Gandhi
2. Rahul Gandhi
3. Mallikarjun Kharge
4. KC Venugopal
|2.
|All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
|
1. CM Mamata Banerjee
2. Abhishek Banerjee
3. Derek O Brien
|3.
|Communist Party of India
|D Raja
|4.
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|Sitaram Yechury
|5.
|Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)
|
1. Sharad Pawar
2. Jitendra Ahwad
3. Supriya Sule
|6.
|Janata Dal (United)
|
1. Nitish Kumar
2. Lallan Singh
3. Sanjay Kumar Jha
|7.
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)
|
1. M.K. Stalin
2. T R Balu
|8.
|Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
|Arvind Kejriwal
|9.
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)
|Hemant Soren
|10.
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|
1. Uddhav Thackeray
2. Aaditya Thackeray
3. Sanjay Raut
|11.
|Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
|
1. Lalu Prasad Yadav
2. Tejaswi Yadav
3. Manoj Jha MP
4. Sanjay Yadav
|12.
|Samajwadi Party (SP)
|
1. Akhilesh Yadav
2. Ramgopal Yadav
3. Javed Ali Khan
4. Lal Ji Verma
5. Ram Achal Rajbhar
6. Ashish Yadav
|13.
|J&K National Conference
|Omar Abdullah
|14.
|J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP)
|Mehbooba Mufti
|15.
|
CPI (ML)
|
Dipankar Bhattacharya
|16.
|Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
|
Jayant Singh Chaudhry
|17.
|
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
|
1. K. M. Kader Mohideen
2. P K Kunalikutti
|18.
|
Kerala Congress (M
|
Jose K. Mani
|19.
|
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)
|
1. Vaiko
2. G Renugadevi
|20.
|
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
|
1. Thol. Thirumavalavan
2. Ravi Kumar
|21.
|
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)
|
N.K. Premchandran
|22.
|
Kerala Congress
|
1. P. J. Joseph,
2. Francis George K
|23.
|
Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK)
|
1. E. R. Eswaran, MLA
2. A K P Chinraj
|24.
|
All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)
|
G. Devarajan
