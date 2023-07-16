Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru: Who Is Attending And Who Isn't? Check Full List

As many as 24 political parties including Congress, RJD, AAP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party will attend the joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting has been scheduled for July 17-18 to discuss strategies against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This would be the second such gathering since the first one which was held in Patna on June 23.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, Republic TV accessed the details about the leaders attending the meeting tomorrow.

List of leaders attending the opposition meeting