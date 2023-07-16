Last Updated:

Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru: Who Is Attending And Who Isn't? Check Full List

Opposition leaders of 24 opposition parties will meet in Bengaluru on July 17-18 to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha polls strategies against the BJP.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Opposition

Opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren interacting during the opposition meeting in Patna on June 23. (Image: PTI)


As many as 24 political parties including Congress, RJD, AAP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party will attend the joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting has been scheduled for July 17-18 to discuss strategies against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This would be the second such gathering since the first one which was held in Patna on June 23. 

Ahead of the crucial meeting, Republic TV accessed the details about the leaders attending the meeting tomorrow. 

List of leaders attending the opposition meeting

Number Party Attendee/Attendees
1.  Indian National Congress

1. Sonia Gandhi

READ | AAP's PAC meeting convenes to discuss participation in Bengaluru Opposition meeting

2. Rahul Gandhi

READ | P Chidambaram confident in united opposition's challenge to PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

3. Mallikarjun Kharge

READ | BJP leader dismisses opposition unity meetings as ineffective, focuses on Modi defeat

4. KC Venugopal

READ | Ahead monsoon session Maha opposition boycotts govt's tea party
2.  All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)

1. CM Mamata Banerjee

2. Abhishek Banerjee

3. Derek O Brien
3.  Communist Party of India  D Raja
4.  Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury
5.  Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

1. Sharad Pawar 

2. Jitendra Ahwad

3. Supriya Sule
6.  Janata Dal (United) 

1. Nitish Kumar

2. Lallan Singh

3. Sanjay Kumar Jha
7.  Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

1. M.K. Stalin

2. T R Balu
8.  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)  Arvind Kejriwal 
9.  Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren 
10.  Shiv Sena (UBT)

1. Uddhav Thackeray

2. Aaditya Thackeray 

3. Sanjay Raut 
11.  Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 

1. Lalu Prasad Yadav

2. Tejaswi Yadav

3. Manoj Jha MP

4. Sanjay Yadav
12.  Samajwadi Party (SP)

1. Akhilesh Yadav 

2. Ramgopal Yadav

3. Javed Ali Khan

4. Lal Ji Verma

5. Ram Achal Rajbhar

6. Ashish Yadav
13.  J&K National Conference  Omar Abdullah 
14.  J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti 
15. 

CPI (ML)

Dipankar Bhattacharya
16.  Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 

Jayant Singh Chaudhry
17. 

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

1. K. M. Kader Mohideen

2. P K Kunalikutti
18. 

Kerala Congress (M

Jose K. Mani
19. 

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

1. Vaiko

2. G Renugadevi
20. 

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

1. Thol. Thirumavalavan

2. Ravi Kumar
21.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

N.K. Premchandran
22. 

Kerala Congress

1. P. J. Joseph,

2. Francis George K
23.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK)

1. E. R. Eswaran, MLA

2. A K P Chinraj
24. 

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB)

G. Devarajan

 

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT