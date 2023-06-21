Opposition Unity Meet In Patna: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Among Others To Participate

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are scheduled to attend a meeting of various opposition leaders in Patna on June 23, sources said.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah confirmed his son's participation in the Patna conclave.

The National Conference President told Republic Media Network over the phone that Omar Abdullah is joining the meeting. The opposition meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to show opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

18 political parties to attend opposition meet in Patna

The leaders of 18 political parties, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the meeting in Patna.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that his party has not been invited. He reacted to the former CMs' visit, by saying that they are top leaders, while his party is Allah's party and his politics is within Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Raman Bhalla, a senior Congress leader, said that most likely Rahul Gandhi from the top leadership from New Delhi will participate in the conclave. He said that no one from Kashmir would participate in the meeting.

There will not be compromise on Article 370, 35 A, says Muzaffar Shah

Apex Committee member (PAGD) Gupkar Alliance Muzaffar Shah told Republic Media Network that there will be no compromise on Article 370, 35 A. He said, "One of the Doctor's family members will visit, however, I have no idea about what they will talk there."

Muzaffar Shah, reacting to PAGD's stand, said, "We have a clear stand on 370 And 35 A and have already submitted a memorandum to the Government of India to ask the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the case."

He said, "If the BJP feels their case is strong, they should go for an early hearing so that the case is settled."

Talking about the Bihar Conclave, he said, "It's a great opportunity where national leaders are in opposition, and I hope 2024 will be a unified fight against the BJP."

Shah said it will be a jampacked national opposition meet and if the BJP gets out of the Centre, the meeting will turn out to be beneficial for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the elections, Shah said ''We will have to have a common programme, just like in Jammu and Kashmir, to see if we can have a unified fight against the BJP.''

Pertinently, after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, both the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leadership have been opposing the policies of the BJP not only within Jammu and Kashmir but also across the country.