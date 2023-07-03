Opposition Unity Meet Scheduled In Bengaluru Postponed, NCP Split Likely Reason

The planned second meeting of opposition parties, scheduled in Bengaluru for July 13 and 14, has been postponed. The schedule of the meeting was announced by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on June 29 in Mumbai.

One of the main reasons behind postponement of the meeting is the latest political developments in Maharashtra. Pawar’s NCP split on Sunday (July 2) with his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Ajit Pawar took several senior NCP MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse Patil, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode into the National Democratic Alliance’s fold

However, several opposition leaders have claimed that the postponement of the meeting had nothing to do with Maharashtra developments and rather it has been deferred in view of Bihar Assembly monsoon session scheduled from July 10 to 14 and Karnataka budget session from July 3 to 14.

The next opposition meeting, according to some opposition leaders, will be just before the start of the Parliament’s monsoon session.

JDU claims meeting postponed and not cancelled

Janata Dal (United ) leader KC Tyagi, while speaking about the meeting, stated, “There are reports that the opposition meet has been cancelled. I want to clarify that it's not cancelled, it's postponed because of the Bihar and Karnataka assembly session. We all will meet together before the monsoon session. Place will be the same in Bengaluru but the date likely could be July 18.”

“We have to discuss the misuse of agencies, UCC as it is being talked about a lot and jointly we have to decide our stand on it so that we can be on the same page,” Tyagi said.

Sharad Pawar pained with turn of events in NCP

Speaking about NCP joining hands with the BJP, Tyagi stated that the latter used to call the former “National Corrupt Party” but now it has joined hands with the NCP. “They suppress political leaders with the misuse of agencies. BJP is afraid of opposition unity and therefore they want to break it but it will not happen this time. We have spoken to Sharad Pawar and he is very pained with the turn of events in NCP. Pawar is meeting the cadres and has also assured he will participate in the opposition meet in Patna.”

When asked about Sharad Pawar loyalist Praful Patel also joining Ajit Pawar, Tyagi stated, “I don't want to comment on Praful Patel. He is one of the main loyalists of Sharad Pawar. Why he chose sides with Ajit Pawar only he knows. Opposition is united and our meeting has nothing to do with Maharashtra developments. Yes, all opposition parties are affected with what has happened to the NCP and we are together with Sharad Pawar,” Tyagi added.