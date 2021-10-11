Opposition Using Lakhimpur Kheri Incident For Political Gains Ahead Of UP Polls: BJP Min

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties on their activities concerning the recent Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday stated that the opposition parties are creating political competitions in light of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who was speaking to news agency ANI said that the opposition leaders are intentionally creating "selective confusion" especially ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. "The law is doing its work. Nobody is trying to save anyone. The law is taking action against whoever is accused. Unfortunately, there is an ongoing collective competition for spreading selective confusion. They want to make it a political issue. These people are the ones who were not on the forefront earlier and appearing ahead of the Assembly polls."

Further, naming opposition parties such as Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party, he said that they consider themselves as "champions", however with such political competitions nobody will benefit.

Naqvi also alleged that the opposition parties are voicing the targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh because of the upcoming assembly polls. "Had polls been scheduled there (Jammu and Kashmir) as well, they (Opposition leader) would have gone there as well", he added.

BJP MP and co-in-charge Vivek Thakur on Sunday, October 10, also alleged that Congress is using the Lakhimpur Kheri violence issue to revive itself in the state ahead of UP polls. He further added that the opposition's demand over the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni is illogical as a high-level probe is being set up to conduct a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three people so far in connection with the violent incident which includes Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni. He was arrested on October 9 after being interrogated for almost 12 hours by the crime branch department.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident

The incident took place on October 3 in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district when several farmers were protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

As per the accusations made by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an organisation for farmer unions, Ashish Mishra showed up with three vehicles during the time and knocked down the farmers. A total of 8 people which included four farmers and four other BJP leaders were killed in the incident followed by which Ashish Mishra was arrested in the connection.

(With ANI inputs, Image: PTI/Twitter/@NaqviMukhtar)