In solidarity with its suspended peers, Opposition MPs staged a walkout after Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu refuse to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs. Protesting at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, Opposition MPs like Sanjay Singh, PC Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge raised slogans against the Centre. 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on disciplinary grounds for the Winter session.

Opposition MPs walkout

Addressing the media, Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said,"We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a 'retrospective effect'. Why should an apology be issued?". Lok Sabha had been adjourned amid heavy sloganeering against the suspension of the MPs.

#WATCH Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs of Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/iuqVtc5q5R — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2021

Similarly, RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Rules say that members causing ruckus or creating discipline should be named on the spot. But taking action on the same after 2 months is completely against the rules. I was not allowed to raise my point of order".

12 Opposition MPs suspended

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha suspended 12 members on the grounds of indiscipline, referring to the ruckus that had been caused during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The suspension notice stated, "The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11". The suspension was carried via voice vote.

The 12 MPs - CPM's Elamaram Kareem, Congress' Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Dola Sen & Shanta Chhetri, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi & Anil Desai were suspended on Monday for the ruckus they did in the previous session. While the government hinted that there may be a revocation of their suspension provided they tender an apology, the Opposition refused to apologise. They also issued a statement calling the move 'unwarranted' and 'undemocratic'.

"The floor leaders of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend Parliamentary democracy," read the statement signed by Congress, DMK, SP, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, LJD, JDS, MDMK, TRS, and AAP.

Ruckus during Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 11, during the last day of the Monsoon Session, massive ruckus occurred in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. The MPs climbed on the officials' tables, waved black cloths and threw files at the Chair in protest. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout.