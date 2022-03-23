OPS Hails Sasikala, Avers 'no Medical Report Raises Doubt Over Jayalalithaa's Treatment'

In a curious turn of events, former TN CM O Panneerselvam who first sought an investigation into ex-AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa's death now ruled out suspicion about VK Sasikala's role. He answered over 145 questions during his two-day appearance before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry which is probing the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016. During his cross-examination, he said that the submission of 8 top IAS and IPS officials of Sasikala or her family members never conspiring against the ex-TN CM, was correct.

Speaking to the media later, O Panneerselvam voiced his admiration for expelled AIADMK general secretary Sasikala addressing her as 'Chinnamma' (younger mother) after a gap of over 4 years. He said, "Today I appeared before Commission of Inquiry and answered all questions asked to me honestly. There is no difference when I say I didn't meet Amma (Jayalalithaa). For 74 days I did not see her. People had raised demands over her death and doubts on Chinnamma".

Later, Apollo Hospital's advocate Maimun Batcha remarked, "Former CM O Panneerselvam stated that there was no medical report that raised doubt or disputed the treatment given to late CM Jayalalithaa. He made it clear that inquiry commission was constituted due to the suspicion of the public". OPS' overture to Sasikala is perceived as a sign of infighting in AIADMK which is reeling from a spate of electoral losses.

OPS' stance on Sasikala

Jayalalithaa's untimely demise led to a vacuum in AIADMK which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017. While Panneerselvam resigned as the CM and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as his replacement.

On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the then CM and OPS merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. After her release from jail in January 2021, OPS has indicated on several occasions that he might reconsider his stance on her re-entry provided that she accepted the "internal democracy" in the party even as EPS is opposed to any such move. The power struggle in AIADMK came to the fore once again in March when party functionaries from the Theni district unanimously passed a resolution in OPS' presence to take back Sasikala into the party fold.

